



The Cornells K. Lisa Yang Conservation Bioacoustic Center recently made a breakthrough in bioacoustic deep learning technology, a method for automatically detecting animal calls. A postdoctoral researcher at the Institute of Ornithology, Dr. Shyam Madhusudhana has built a toolkit that enables bioacousticians to create complex speech recognition models with just a few lines of code.

Koogu, a toolkit, was used in a recent study to beat marine analysts in detecting D calls in blue whales.

Blue whale D calls are different frequency calls made by male and female whales, unlike the famous whale call that only males make. Whale calls are often predictable and easily recognizable, whereas D calls are irregular and less repetitive.

However, although blue whale D calls are more difficult to identify, monitoring their presence can provide a better understanding of migration patterns and acoustic behavior.

Acoustic monitoring has long been pursued as a viable method of recording rare species for which sufficient visual data are lacking. In recent years, machine learning algorithms have shown promising results in analyzing acoustic monitoring data. In marine biomes where visual surveys are largely impractical, this method becomes increasingly important for tracking the movements and habits of various aquatic organisms.

This is where Koug comes in.

As long as someone has their own annotated dataset [of acoustic monitoring]they can take Koogu and build their own model, Madhusudhana said.

This methodology was adopted by a team of researchers from the Australian Antarctic Division, led by Brian Miller. Researchers used Koogu to build an automated detection model to study blue whale calls.

Co-authored by Madhusudhana, their study is titled Deep Learning Algorithms Outperform Experienced Human Observers at Detecting Blue Whale Calls: Double Observer Analysis. It was found that human experts detected him in 70% of his D calls, whereas the model accurately detected him in 90% of whale calls. The model’s detection rate was also significantly faster than the marine analyst’s and lacked the fatigue factor associated with human analysis.

This study is just the first time Koogu has been used effectively. But Koogu isn’t just limited to detecting ocean auditory data, Madhusudhana said.

Koogu is not just a toolkit for whale calls [it is] Madhusdana says it’s a convenient way to build machine learning solutions for anything from whales to birds to insects.

Koogu has the potential to become an influential tool in the bioacoustic field. While there have been great advances in machine learning, most of the advances in acoustics are related to human speech. Madhusudhana said Koogu bridges the gap between the two of him.

If you’re looking at a visual representation of speech like a spectrogram, you can treat it as an image and apply image classification techniques, Madhusudhana said.

Koogu transforms acoustic data into a format that can be used by visual classification machine learning models. Madhusudhana confirmed that most models remain configurable. If you are a bioacoustics expert, you can change parameters to change how sound is converted to images. Following this, the images are classified using an image classification model.

Developing a neural network-based solution for bioacoustics would likely require hundreds of lines of code.what i did [enabled you to] Call three or four functions and you’re done, said Madhusudhana.

The goal was to enable bioacousticians and other researchers to use their own data and domain knowledge and combine it with Koogus capabilities to efficiently analyze sound. Koogus’ unique relevance lies in the audio-to-image conversion process.

As Madhusudhana explains, all sounds are converted into a color-coded map, making it easy to distinguish audio signals. Compressing this into an image for image classification causes significant data loss. Koogu avoids this data loss and greatly improves accuracy.

This advantage is especially noticeable for low- or medium-intensity audio recordings. Such recordings make blue whale calls difficult to detect, especially for human experts.

An open-source toolkit for universal speech recognition has greatly streamlined the process of automatic speech recognition.

But according to Madhusudhana, whale acoustic monitoring is only part of the equation.Our goal is to protect biodiversity across species, which was Koogus’ goal [to] There are very common ones that everyone in the world can use.

