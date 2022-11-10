Gamers Worldwide Meet Odyssey Ark – Samsung Global Newsroom





In August, Samsung Electronics launched the Odyssey Ark, wowing the world with its revolutionary curved gaming screen, providing gamers around the world with an innovative and unique gaming experience. With a name like Odyssey Ark, it makes sense that Samsung would travel the world, meet different gamers, and catch the eye of the media, influencers, gamers, and tech enthusiasts.

The Ark crew set off on the first journey of the Odyssey Arks

Samsung 837, New York’s Flagship Experience Center and Samsung KX in London brought together top gamers and esports pros including SypherPK, Loughh, Stoopzz, Alyska, Calfreezy and Konstantin when the Odyssey Arc was introduced in August. We celebrated at the Odyssey Ark Party. These game experts, known as the Ark Crew, were the first to experience Odyssey Ark first hand. They praised Odyssey Ark for its unrivaled and immersive gaming experience.

Bringing a new gaming experience to Thailand, Singapore, Australia and New Zealand!

After its initial launch, the Odyssey Ark took center stage at the Samsung Display Tech Summit 2022 in Bangkok, Thailand. Built using curved screen-inspired round pods, the Odyssey Ark booth captured the attention of visitors and provided an incredibly immersive experience.

The Odyssey Ark not only captivated visitors at the Summit, but also wowed viewers at the Siam Paragon Mall Game Festival Roadshow in Thailand and the Great World City Shopping Mall pop-up roadshow in Singapore in October. rice field.

Local media from Australia and New Zealand also got a sneak peek at the Odyssey Ark at the preview event and got hands-on with the racing game zone, designed for an immersive experience through a 55-inch screen. This screen grabbed a lot of attention and introduced the next generation of immersive gaming led by the Odyssey arc.

Meet gamers: Brasil Game Show, PAX West, TwitchCon

Odyssey Ark was also featured at the Brasil Game Show 2022, Latin America’s biggest game show, held in So Paulo this October. At Samsung’s booth, several models such as the Odyssey Ark and Odyssey Neo G9 were displayed in an experience zone where gamers could experience his Samsung difference. This was the first public debut of his Odyssey arc and received much fanfare.

Samsung’s tour of Latin America didn’t end there. Gamers at the Argentine Game Show 2022 in Buenos Aires that same month were captivated by Odyssey his arc. Over 100,000 attendees visited Samsung’s booth during the exhibition. Coscu, a well-known gamer with over 4 million subscribers, was one of them, and he helped attract more visitors to Samsung’s booth during the event.

To connect with US gamers, Samsung brought Odyssey Ark to many popular gaming festivals, including PAX West in Seattle and TwitchCon in San Diego. Samsung has installed over 250 Odyssey monitors at the PAX Wests PC Area. In particular, the dedicated booth for the Odyssey Arc in collaboration with ReedPop attracted gamers with the overwhelming presence of the 55-inch 1000R curved screen and attracted a great deal of attention.

The Odyssey Ark continued its journey at TwitchCon in San Diego, where over 30,000 famous Twitch content creators gathered. Samsung partnered with esports organization TSM to give attendees the opportunity to experience Odyssey Ark, Odyssey Neo G9 and Odyssey G7.

Get Smarter in Smart Arena, Pop Off in POP CON, Become a Hero in HeroFest

Europe is one of the largest gaming markets, with many passionate gamers excited about the Odyssey arc. In September, gamers and streamers had a special introduction to the Odyssey line-up at Milan’s smart he arena. Popular streamers and entertainers such as Jakidale and Bryan Box, along with esports team Morning Stars players Piz, Belix and Predage, tested the Odyssey Ark and shared their live reactions with an online audience.

Odyssey Ark then attended ZURICH POP CON in Zurich and HeroFest in Bern, followed by GameForce in Brussels and Dreamhack in Rotterdam, Netherlands. The Odyssey Ark booth was packed with people wanting to experience this groundbreaking, futuristic gaming screen firsthand.

Bring the soul of the game to Seoul

After stopping all over the world, Odyssey Ark has landed in seven department stores in Seoul. Visitors can experience the unique features of Odyssey Arcs such as multi-view, flex-move screens and gaming hubs.

The Odyssey arc has had a memorable impact on some of the world’s largest gaming markets. Its incredible launch grabbed the attention of the gaming community and ushered in a new era of immersive gameplay. And this is just the beginning of Odyssey Arcs’ revolutionary journey.

