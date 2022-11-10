Are the Patriots Playing Tipping? Matt Cassell Enters NFL’s ‘Guessing Game’





Cassel: Are the Patriots Playing Tipping? Inside the NFL’s ‘Guessing Game’ Originally Appeared on NBC Sports Boston

It’s not entirely uncommon for opposing defenses to call offensive plays, but it’s also not entirely common. It depends on the team, but I think there are 3 or 4 times in one season.

It usually involves very good, instinctive, seasoned defensive players who study and do their homework. For example, someone like Luke Kechly. When playing in Dallas, this little stack he will never forget cued for formation. Slipping out of that formation he wants to throw a screen.

As we started the motion, Kuechly yelled, “Ready for the slipscreen! Ready for the slipscreen!” And I say, “Oh my God, this is not good.” So I stopped playing fake and looked there, and Nickelback was already past the tackle’s pursuit angle, so I just had to throw the ball to the ground.

Even in that situation, especially when you’re in the middle of your cadence and the guy is yelling at you right before the ball is snapped, you really can’t do anything. Because the play clock and all other time constraints are still there.

So sometimes you have to run a play, live for the next down and then move to the sideline. So you can have that discussion with the play caller and say, “For some reason, they’ve got a beat on this formation.” It’s because So you either have to change formations or do something else. “

Reaching the Root Cause of “Tumble of Play”

All attacks have tendencies, and by implementing formations and pre-snap wrinkles, we hope to break that trend. Even if you change the strength of the formation, you may continue to play the same. But sometimes a good, well-coached player can analyze a play before they actually play it.

It can be scary when you sit there.

When the defense so points out your play, the offense has to look at the situation and say, “Are you giving something up front?

This includes how to line up and how much pressure to put up front. It’s all the little details that many people may not understand, but really good players can identify and use to recognize plays. before snap.

So, first and foremost, criminals need to identify the problem. Are you giving indicators based on formations? How to execute specific plays from those formations? How to align on the offensive line or how to align on the tight end position? Is there a landmark over there?

I thought Belichick’s comments acknowledged that Shaquille Leonard knew their play was interesting. Because usually Belichick doesn’t go into too much detail about such situations. But it was clearly something he was aware of, and he felt comfortable dealing with.

He’s not brushing it under the rug and saying ‘this happens all the time’ so that’s a good thing. It means making appropriate changes to ensure that it is targeted and does not reveal that trend.

The other side of the play call “guessing game”

Sometimes the defense calls a play and gets it completely wrong. They are not always correct. There are smart players, but they’re not analyzing everything you do, they’re in your helmet, they’re not invoking your passing concept.

It’s kind of a guessing game. Your offense may prefer to run slip screens on second and long. Someone might say if the defense saw it on film and you were second and long in the game. .”

That’s when you can use your defense to trick your opponent into guessing wrong.

A really good offense can run different plays from the same formation that looks exactly the same before the snap. So you can get the defense to pass him over in the second level, and then go behind them with a pop pass for a big profit.

If the defense is picking up on your play, that means you need to install more “complementary plays” if the play looks the same but has wrinkles that ruin the defense. You may.

“No, Justin!”

As a quarterback, it feels great when the defense guesses wrong.

One of my favorite examples was in 2010 when the Chiefs played against the 49ers. A four-minute drill was about to run out the clock when stud defensive his lineman Justin Smith started screaming. And we were playing the play in the opposite direction.

At this point we had a comfortable lead and I literally stopped my cadence and said, “No, Justin!” And I said, “Omaha, set, go!” And we took off in the opposite direction.

My entire offensive line was laughing hysterically as they returned to the huddle. They were like, “Kassel, what are you doing?” And I was like, ‘I was just having fun. I love it when defenders call wrong plays.’

I met Justin Smith after the game and they were both laughing about it. It’s a very mental game – it’s strategy, it’s formation, it’s play recognition.

As an offense, if you can stay ahead of the defense and fake your plays to keep your opponent guessing, you have a huge advantage.

Editor’s Note: Matt Cassel played quarterback in the NFL for 14 years, including four years with the Patriots from 2005-2008. He has been an analyst for his NBC Sports Boston, has been a guest on Tom Curran’s Patriots His Talk, and has appeared on his live pre/postgames. He is a podcast every Thursday and a columnist every week during the season.

