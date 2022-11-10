Sports Story will launch on Switch next month





Nintendo held its Fall Indie World Showcase today, showing off a slew of titles ready to hit the Switch in the coming months (and several more to be revealed later today. was). Desta: The Memories Between debuted on consoles, and the sequel to Golf Story finally opened his window for release. Highlights from today’s presentation include:

Bemba Spring 2023

At Bemba, a family of immigrants from India honors their homeland’s traditions by creating mouth-watering dishes. Throughout the game, you’ll see the story of how Bemba and her family adjust to their new life in 1980s Canada. I can’t wait to play and get some of these recipes for myself.

Goodbye World November 2022

If you’ve ever wanted to know the trials and tribulations of game development, Isolation Studio’s Goodbye World is for you. Follow your friends Kanii and Kumade as they juggle their life responsibilities while working on a retro platformer in development. Goodbye World is launching later this month.

March 22, 2023 Have a nice death

Write a killer performance review in the roguelike platformer Have a Nice Death. You play as the Grim Reaper who faces the daunting task of traveling through the winding corridors of Death Inc., finding to corral an unruly employee who has scooped too many souls from above. Armed with every possible weapon.

Also known as December 15, 2023

What happens to the heroes after the credits roll? In Aka, as retired warriors, you build a peaceful new life from scratch on a paradise island. There is also a giant capybara that can take a nap!

pepper grinder 2023

Pepper Grinder is a great looking puzzle platformer by Ahr Ech and Devolver Digital. After thieves steal her prized treasure, Pepper is armed with a heaven-piercing drill and takes back whatever gets in her way.

Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus & Butterfly Spring 2023

The Verges The exciting news for Andrew Webster is that Coffee Talk will return next year with Episode 2, Hibiscus & Butterfly.

Oni: The Road to Becoming the Strongest Oni March 9, 2023

After suffering a humiliating defeat in a famous demon hunter, Kuuta befriends Kazemaru, a friendly spirit. The pair fight demons and collect souls so that literally both are controlled by a single Joy-Con at the same time.

Desta: The Memories Between 2023

Desta: The Memories Between, the dreamy dodgeball roguelike coming to Switch. The game was one of the highlights of the 2022 Summer Game Fest and was a blast on mobile via Netflix.

A Space for Unfettered People January 19, 2023

A Space for the Unbound is set in 1990s Indonesia and follows childhood friends Raya and Atmouse, who are able to read the minds and emotions of those around them. The game made news earlier this year when the developer at Mojiken Studio accused the game’s publisher, PQube, of manipulating and exploiting the publishing rights of the game console. It is unclear whether the two entities have resolved their disagreements.

Dordogne Spring 2023

The Dordogne offers a glimpse of the French countryside with lush hand-painted watercolor backgrounds. Dordogne is a storytelling game that brings back lost childhood memories by plunging into the past.

Botany Manor 2023

I love immersive puzzle games and Botany Manor seems like it was made for me. In Botany Manor, you must find clues scattered throughout a luscious ancient mansion and make sure that its many plants survive and thrive.

Once Upon A Jester Today

Once Upon a Jester is a combination of improvisational comedy and musical theater. Play as a band of hapless thieves who must put on their best performance ever to steal precious diamonds.

Rogue Legacy 2 today

Rogue Legacy 2 is another game launching today on Switch. Play as a descendant of adventurers tasked with completing perilous dungeons. Each offspring has its own class and affliction, such as the colorblind Dragonlancer who can only see the game in black and white, or the Irritable Bowel Syndrome assassin whose explosive farts fill the screen.

Crypto December 1, 2022

Last year’s undisputed Game of the Year is coming to Switch. Inscryption is a card game that’s spookier than it looks. You can have a wild time if you go in knowing nothing.

a little to the left today

A Little to the Left is one of the games I saw at Summer Game Fest and always wanted to play. A sweet and chill collection of short puzzles where you have to order the objects in your house after a mischievous cat has turned everything upside down. Many puzzles have alternative solutions, and all solutions can be found in multiple playthroughs.

Sports Stories December 2022

If you liked Golf Story, you’ll be happy to know that its sequel, Sports Story, is coming out next month. Like Golf Story, Sports Story defies succinct description. Yes, it’s a game where you play sports of all kinds, but there’s a lot more, like fighting monsters, exploring ruins, and of course fishing.

