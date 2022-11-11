Google expands testing of Play Store billing alternatives to the US.





Google’s alternative to Play Store billing is finally being piloted in the US. The company is expanding its “user choice billing” test to the United States, Brazil and South Africa. As before, when purchasing in-app content, you will be asked to choose between Google’s in-app purchase system or others (such as the developer’s system).

There are other apps involved in testing as well. Bumble will join Spotify in his initial implementation of billing options this week. The dating app will offer payment systems of choice in some countries in the “coming months.”

The official terms of Google’s Play Store billing selection system reduced Google’s service fees by 4%. We still make 11 or 26% profit from all transactions with these alternatives. But Spotify said in his TechCrunch response that the deal with Google meets its expectations of fairness. It’s unclear if Spotify received special terms.

The test was originally announced in March. Google said in September that the pilot would initially serve shoppers on his Play Store in Australia, the European Economic Area, India, Indonesia and Japan. Google says “positive” early feedback from developers and users prompted the expansion.

This experiment is not altruistic. Like Apple, Google faces pressure from regulators and politicians. They believe mobile OS creators are abusing their power to deprive users of in-app payment options. It’s also no secret that large developers and media outlets such as Spotify, Epic Games and The New York Times have banded together to demand the freedom to use alternative billing. Bumble’s main rival, Match Group, has also taken action against Google for alleged antitrust violations. In theory, this test could help avoid (or at least mitigate) any fines or regulatory crackdowns Google could face.

Update 11/10 4:25PM ET: Updated story with exact cut of Google’s in-app sales, clarifying that the remaining percentage is transactions through other billing systems.

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by an editorial team independent of the parent company. Some stories contain affiliate links. When you purchase something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publication.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.engadget.com/google-play-user-choice-billing-pilot-us-203330341.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos