Federal government partners with CSIRO and Google on carbon sequestration research project





The federal government is partnering with CSIRO and Google to investigate how the Indo-Pacific marine ecosystems are absorbing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere.

Key takeaway: This project uses artificial intelligence and technology to chart the health of animals and plants that can help curb climate change The partnership was announced at the COP27 summit in Egypt New technology will Researchers can assess how much carbon is stored in soil

This joint project uses artificial intelligence and technology to chart the health of carbon sinks, the animals and plants that contribute to limiting climate change.

Announced at the COP27 summit in Egypt, the partnership is framed as an effort to boost Australia’s contribution to climate change research in the region.

Industry and Science Minister Ed Fusic told ABC: “Australia needs to step up and listen to its Pacific neighbors who are fighting this and Australia needs to step up and do something productive. I hope we can do that, which is the ideal way.” .

“[Our oceans] They absorb up to five times more carbon dioxide than terrestrial forests and Australia has about 12% of the world’s blue carbon ecosystems. ”

Husic said the partnership will also strengthen scientific ties in the region.

“Researchers from Australia, Fiji and Indonesia will work together to develop advanced techniques for collecting data on biodiversity and habitats,” said Husic.

Brano Kusy, a research scientist in CSIRO’s DATA61 group, said the project is crucial to understanding climate change.

“The goal is to examine the different services these ecosystems provide by filtering land and agricultural runoff, as well as their ability to store carbon in the soil,” said Dr. Kusy.

“These ecosystems are able to draw carbon from the air into the soil, and because they are covered with water, they can stay there for long periods of time without mixing with oxygen.

Dr. Kusy said the project will use new techniques to assess how much carbon is stored in the soil.

“We plan to build software and algorithms that can automatically analyze the images to get an idea of ​​how much carbon is in the soil,” says Dr. Kusy.

“One of our key goals is to understand the extent and composition of these ecosystems.”

Mel Silva, managing director of Google Australia, said the partnership is partly funded by the Digital Futures Initiative with the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade and CSIRO, totaling $2.7 million.

“Our common goal is to support long-term climate resilience and improve access to technology for developing countries in the Indo-Pacific region,” Silva said.

