Aptos and Google Cloud Announce Partnership, Plan Accelerator Program





Layer 1 blockchain startup Aptos said the search giant is making moves to power some of its validator nodes, among other services, in partnership with Google Cloud.

At a panel discussion at Token2049 in London, Aptos co-founder and CEO Mo Shaikh outlined the details of the partnership alongside Simon Baksys, head of go-to-market and business development for Google’s web3 division. did.

“I think it’s the first time the web2 and web3 companies have worked together in such a meaningful way,” said Shaikh.

According to Shaikh, Google Cloud will validate the node and join the Aptos mainnet. The Aptos blockchain will also be indexed and made available for his BigQuery service on Google Cloud.

The partnership aims to encourage new talent, with Google and the Aptos Foundation launching an accelerator program to co-host a hackathon next year. The Aptos blockchain is already known for attracting Solana developers who were tired of “eating glass” with Solana and were looking for a more intuitive way to program decentralized applications.

“It’s been really interesting to see projects where these two worlds collide and are interested in using both Google and Aptos tools to come up with something really cool,” said Baksys. . “We will definitely continue our world tour and stay engaged with our community.”

What is Aptos?

Aptos is a new blockchain co-founded by Shaikh and Avery Ching, both of whom previously worked on the Metas Diem project.

This chain uses Move, a programming language built on top of Rust, the language used in the Solana blockchain. Move was developed by Meta for the Diem project.

Aptos Blockchain has raised $350 million this year from investors including FTX Ventures, a16z and Multicoin Capital. It launched on mainnet a few weeks ago.

Aptos lead backer FTX Ventures has an uncertain future after it announced earlier this week that parent crypto exchange FTX was facing a “liquidity crisis” and would be acquired by rival exchange Binance. facing The deal with Binance collapsed last night.

“Truth. You seemed oblivious to Sam Bankman-Fried’s strategy regarding his venture arm. Venture Holdings.

Google digs deeper into web3

Earlier this year, Google Cloud became Aptos’ first cloud partner. The partnership allowed anyone to spin up a node on the Aptos network within 15 minutes, the company said at the time. The latest announcement is an extension of the partnership and comes almost a month after the launch of the blockchain company on mainnet.

Google Cloud formed a dedicated Digital Assets team earlier this year and has announced numerous partnerships with web3 companies to date.

Beginning in early 2023, Coinbase will enable select Google customers to use crypto to pay for cloud services, and Google will use Coinbase Prime for institutional services. Google Cloud will also add support for Solana on its BigQuery platform starting next year. This makes it easier for developers to query his Solana data.

The division also launched a blockchain node hosting engine last month.

