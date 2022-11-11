Here are some of RTIH’s most popular retail technology articles on LinkedIn — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





Asda chooses Veeam to manage protection of large-scale virtualization infrastructure

Asda chose Veeam Softwares Availability Suite to provide backup and recovery for its mission-critical systems.

After being sold by Walmart in early 2021, the supermarket chain has been charged with securing the massive virtualized infrastructure that underpins its business.

Thanks to Veeam, they were able to do this without spiking IT headcount.

Guy Yair Takes CRO Role at Checkout Free Store Specialist Trigo

Autonomous store company Trigo appoints Guy Yair as Chief Revenue Officer.

Joined from Stratasys where he was President of ROW.

His resume also includes CEO of Jacada and EMEA President of Alvarion.

2022 RTIH Innovation Awards: Shortlist Announced

This week we announced the shortlist for the 2022 RTIH Innovation Awards, which includes Bricks and Mortar, Supply Chain, Omnichannel Retail and Payments.

A judging panel will determine the winners and highly rated companies.

They will be unveiled at an exclusive event in central London on Tuesday 6th December.

RTIH Editor Scott Thompson said: Innovation and technology play a key role in the success of the retail industry, so it’s great to be able to recognize outstanding examples through our awards.

Thank you to everyone who participated in the 2022 event. We received a record number of submissions and many great examples of the retail space’s continued resilience and dynamism during very challenging times.

We look forward to having our judging panel determine the winners and announcing them at an event in central London in December.

ASICS Powers Web3Commerce With NFTs, Launches Running Shoes

ASICS steps into the waters of Web3 with the launch of the ASICS x Solana UI collection.

Customers featuring custom-made GT-2000 11 running shoes will have the chance to receive a loyalty ASICS Badge NFT with their purchase and a limited number of ASICS x STEPN GT-2000 NFT airdrops.

The shoes will be available for purchase exclusively in USDC digital dollar currency via Solana Pay here, and will be available for pre-order for 5 days from November 4-8.

This is the first physical item in the world that can be ordered using USDC with Solana Pay.

Electricity distributor Rexel partners with Gophr to launch expedited delivery service

Rexel announces partnership with Gophr to offer customers a new 90-minute delivery service called Rexel Rapid.

Together, the two deliver to customers within a five-mile radius of the local Rexel branch.

The service covers 16 branches in London, with plans to expand nationwide in the future.

Adopting a profit-driven approach to transforming modern commerce

Composed of cloud-native, serverless, microservices, and API-driven architectures, modern commerce promotes openness so you can rapidly adopt new and best capabilities across channels and operations.

This makes the move to modern commerce architectures a compelling backdrop for change.

Xiatech releases 10 global 2023 forecasts for retailers

Adaptive operating models, niche markets, advanced analytics and composability will be hot topics in the coming year.

Coach Selects Ocean Outdoor DeepScreen 3D Technology for Lil Nas X Campaign

Coach has launched a 3D technology-powered extension of its Courage to Be Real campaign at the world-famous Piccadilly Lights in London’s Piccadilly Circus.

Piccadilly Lights, Europe’s largest advertising display, will perform hourly 3D full-screen takeovers featuring Coach brand ambassador Lil Nas X from November 7 to 13, 24 hours a day .

This sees the rapper move through a door representing the struggles he has faced in life, ranging from fear, self-doubt, and judgment by others. end with .

RTIH Runs The Coolest Retail Tech Play Of The Week

RTIH Editor Scott Thompson shares his best future on launching and deploying retail systems over the past week. These include Drone Delivery for Down Under, Automated Supermarkets in Brazil, and Robotic Delivery Services on US College Campuses.

The biggest retail tech of the past few weeks at a glance

RTIH compiles outstanding retail technology deals, deployments and pilots over the past seven days. Featuring ASICS, Coles Group, Muffato, Coach, NASCAR, Amazon, Tesco, Trigo, Ocado Solutions and Lotte Shopping.

