Google Play is piloting third-party billing in new markets, including the US. Bumble Joins Spotify’s Early Testers TechCrunch





Google today announced the expansion of its User Choice Billing pilot, which allows Android app developers to use non-Google payment systems. The program will be available in new markets such as the US, Brazil and South Africa, and Bumble will join Spotify as one of his testers in the pilot. Google also announced that Spotify will begin implementing the program this week.

The company first announced its intention to launch a third-party billing option in March of this year, with Spotify as the first tester.

Since then, the program has grown steadily. For example, last month Google invited non-gaming developers to apply for the User Choice Billing Program in select markets such as India, Australia, Indonesia, Japan and the European Economic Area (EEA). The company introduced a similar policy for developers in the EEA region in July, but the new guidelines saw the commission discount for opted-in developers increased from 3% to 4%. . World wide.

Google is working with Spotify to help develop the experience, and says the streaming music service will begin rolling out new features in supported markets. Google warned that this is still in the early stages of pilot testing, so the experience may change over time.

Additionally, Bumble is currently joining Google to test User Choice Billing in its own app, and plans to roll out the option to users in select countries in the coming months.

Developers interested in adopting User Choice Billing should detail how to implement the functionality in their apps according to specific UX guidelines set by Google. These guidelines currently require developers to display an information screen and a separate billing selection screen. The information screen should only be shown when each user first initiates a purchase, while the billing selection screen should be shown before every purchase, the rule states. There are other requirements for when and how screens are displayed and how the user interface is displayed.

With the launch, Spotify users on Android will see a new user interface where they can choose a payment method for their Spotify subscription (see image below). For the first time, we see his two options side-by-side: Google Play billing and Spotify billing. If the user selects Google Play Billing for her, she will be transitioned to her normal experience and will be able to track her subscription in the Google Play Store’s Subscription Center. When a user chooses to bill Spotify, it continues within Spotify’s own checkout process and user experience.

Spotify said the test will be available in a few markets initially and will be expanded to other markets in the coming weeks.

“Spotify has been a public advocate for platform fairness and expanded payment options for years. We believe it empowers you to imagine, innovate and thrive,” Spotify said in a blog post.

While the General Terms state that using User Choice Billing reduces the commission paid to Google by 4%, Spotify does not comment on its confidential dealings with Google, but does not meet its fairness standards. said that It’s unclear if streamers were offered more favorable terms as early adopters.

These changes follow a time when major app stores from Apple and Google were under pressure from legislators and regulators in global markets to open up their app ecosystems. This includes pressures such as allowing developers to use third-party payment systems and allowing developers to inform customers of other payment methods.

Additionally, some developers are suing the app giant directly. For example, in the United States, Epic Games, the maker of Fortnite, cites restrictions on in-app payments and the right to distribute apps and games directly to end users outside of official app stores, citing the proprietary practices of Apple and Google. sued both Apple and Google, claiming that Dating app giant Match is also suing Google. (This makes his Google choice to invite Bumble into the program even more interesting!)

Other companies are also lobbying legislators to open up app stores through organizations like the Coalition for App Fairness, which includes well-known developers (including indie developers) from Epic Games, Spotify, Tile, and more.

Google and Apple are also under investigation in various markets, the Justice Department is in the early stages of filing an antitrust lawsuit against Apple, and EU antitrust officials are investigating the Play Store.

In a blog post, Google said the pilot’s goal is to “understand the complexities involved in supporting User Choice Billing for developers and users around the world while maintaining a secure and positive user experience.” I’m here. The company has yet to say when the pilot will end his testing.

