RTIH Releases Retail Technology Innovation Report — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





RTIH is pleased to announce the first retail technology innovation report sponsored by Metapack.

It highlights the top retail tech plays for 2022 as determined by editor Scott Thompson and an independent advisory board.

Do you think you should be among the top 50 retail tech innovations for 2022?

If so, submit your nomination (free) through the form at the end of this article by Friday, December 9th.

We were looking for notable technology deployments, launches and pilots from across the omnichannel retail landscape related to omnichannel, payments, supply chain, online, mobile, brick and mortar and more.

Scott Thompson then creates a longlist, which is sent to an independent jury.

Mike Cadden, Director of Technology and Business Transformation, Start-Rite Shoes

Matt Taylor, EY, Technology Transformation Leader for Retail and Consumer Products

Brittain Ladd, Supply Chain, Logistics, Operations, Strategy Executive

Christine Russo, Retail Industry Analyst

David Polinchock, Co-Founder/President, Unified Brand Experience Lab

Gary Newbury, Supply Chain Advisor and Delivery Executive

Dan Saunders, Retail Ecommerce Manager, Stanley Black & Decker

Toby Pickard, Global Insights Leader, IGD

Hayley Meenan-Wilkin, Digital and E-Commerce Specialist

They’ve picked the standout retail tech plays of 2022 and, based on this and Thompson’s own input, will create the final 50.

The detailed report will be published both on our website and in the third edition of the printed magazine in late January/early February.

Scott Thompson says: Innovation and technology play a key role in the success of the retail sector, so it’s great to be able to recognize a standout example in his Retail Technology Innovations report for 2022.

We look forward to publishing the first report in early 2023. We would also like to thank Metapack for his support, a leading provider of e-commerce shipping management technology for enterprise retailers and brands.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://retailtechinnovationhub.com/home/2022/11/10/global-top-50-rtih-launches-retail-technology-innovations-report The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos