Mobile Usability Mistakes Drop Rankings?





Google’s John Mueller responded to Reddit’s SEO discussion, where a medical website’s rankings plummeted shortly after its search console displayed mobile usability warnings.

The timing of the drop in rankings shortly after the Search Console flagged a mobile usability issue appeared to be related to two events.

After fixing the issue and verifying the fix via Google Search Console, the person despaired because the ranking change was not reversed.

Here are the important details:

“Around August 2022, we noticed that Google Search Console was saying that all of our pages did not meet mobile usability standards. We had a developer “fix” the page…

…I resubmitted my sitemap and asked Google to “verify” all fixes on 10/25/2022. No movement for 15 days.

Understand ranking changes

In a Reddit discussion, John Mueller took the view that mobile usability issues are not related to ranking declines.

Mueller wrote:

“I dare say that the reason the rankings change has nothing to do with this.

I’ve read Google’s content regarding recent updates to quality rater guidelines and specifically such medical content. ”

This is a great example of how the most obvious reason something happened isn’t always the right reason, it’s just the most obvious reason.

Although it may seem obvious, it is not the same as exact or correct.

When diagnosing a problem, it’s important to keep an open mind about the cause and not stop diagnosing the problem at the first, more obvious explanation.

John dismissed mobile usability issues as serious enough to affect rankings.

His response suggests that a serious content quality issue is likely a ranking change, especially if the change occurred around the same time as the algorithm update.

The Google Rater Guidelines are a guide to evaluating the quality of your site in an objective way, without being bound by subjective ideas about what constitutes a site’s quality.

So it makes sense that Mueller suggested to the Redditor that they read the evaluator’s guidelines and see if the descriptions that define a site’s quality match those of the site in question.

Coincidentally, Google recently released a new document to help publishers understand what content Google considers worthy of ranking.

The document is called “Creating useful, trustworthy, and people-first content.” The document includes a section related to this issue, Get to know EAT and Quality Rating Guidelines.

On Google help pages, Google’s algorithm uses many factors to determine whether a web page is professional, authoritative, and trustworthy, especially for Your Money Your Life pages such as pages on medical topics. I explain that I am deciding what to do.

This section of the document explains why the quality rater guideline information is important.

“…our system places greater emphasis on content aligned with strong EAT on topics that can have a significant impact on people’s health, economic security and safety, or on the well-being and well-being of society. increase.

We call these “Your Money or Your Life” topics, or YMYL for short. ”

Search Console fix validation is generally informational

Mueller then went on to explain the search console fix validation and what it actually means.

He went on to answer:

“For indexing issues, ‘Validate Fix’ speeds up re-crawls.

For everything else, it’s about providing information about what’s going on and letting you know if the changes have had any effect.

There is no “The website fixed it, let’s release the handbrake” effect. This is mostly for you. You said good now, here’s what Google found.

EDGE medical content

The questioner told Mueller that the majority of the website’s content was written by doctors.

Then it also mentions how you write content that conveys expertise, authority, and credibility.

This is what they shared:

“I’ve actually tried to write blog posts and marketing pages that satisfactorily answer above-the-fold, but I’ll get into the details later.

Anyone looking for an answer for a good reason will do just about anything. This is also known as “EAT” best practice.

nothing.

They lamented that competitors with outdated content had overtaken them in the rankings.

Diagnosing ranking problems may not be just a navel-watch of your site.

It may be helpful to actually dig into your competitor’s site to understand the strengths that may be explaining your increased visibility in search.

After the update, it may appear that Google is “rewarding” sites with good mobile usability, FAQs, and this or that.

But that’s not really how the search algorithm works.

In a nutshell, search algorithms try to understand three things:

Search query meaning Web page meaning Site quality

So an algorithmic improvement could be one or all three (perhaps all three) improvements.

John Mueller recommends reading the Google Search Quality Rater Guidelines (PDF).

You may also find it helpful to read Google’s excellent Search Quality Raters Guidelines Overview (PDF). Because it’s short and easy to understand.

Read Reddit questions and answers

Impact of “Validating” Search Console/Mobile Usability Fixes

Image by Shutterstock/Khosro

