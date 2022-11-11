How Federal Agencies Use Innovative Technologies to Protect Critical Infrastructure Cybersecurity





Wednesday’s meeting of the President’s Advisory Board on Science and Technology heard expert opinions on better building cyber-resilient digital infrastructures at the national level. Current government officials advocate a combination of emerging technologies and risk mitigation.

The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency has spearheaded efforts to strengthen critical infrastructure using advanced data analytics and cybersecurity techniques.

Kathleen Fisher, director of the DARPAs Information Innovation Office, described an experiment in which her office developed a sensor tool for power grids to distinguish between cyberattacks and weather incidents.

Failures caused by nature or accidents are very different from those caused by cyber attackers. This is because cyber attackers can lie to your system.

DARPA tested new sensors and corresponding algorithms to model power grids in Rapid Attack Detection, Isolation and Characterization Systems (RADIX program). RADIX has successfully trained power engineers to black start a compromised power grid or bring a portion of the power grid back into operation without external power from a cyberattack.

RADIX technology is designed to detect malformed data, isolate compromised communication channels and nodes, and introduce new traffic analysis and IT protocols. Fisher said his RADIX algorithm for DARPAs is now used by multiple utility companies and independent national system operators.

A key capability will enable grid operators to perform forensic analysis via both software and hardware, gauge cyber-attacks against their systems, and restore grid operations in a short period of time. I was.

RADIX is off to a good start, but continues to develop fast modeling capabilities based on out-of-band sensors, providing reliable situational awareness, deep forensic analysis capabilities, and ongoing partnerships between power engineers and power engineers. Much work remains in this area, such as Cyber ​​experts have the opportunity to practice and practice marksmanship, she said.

Fellow experts reiterated the need to improve the digital protection of critical infrastructure, primarily through a more holistic, organization-centric approach.

Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security The Agency’s executive assistant director of infrastructure security, David Mussington, noted that cyberattacks against critical infrastructure and institutions in the United States have become increasingly serious over the past few years. CISA has responded to these growing threats through sector-specific mitigation efforts that focus on the unique challenges facing each industry.

He said he was worried about the risks, especially the US economy, a system that provides critical digital and other services. We are concerned because it is a difficult risk environment that allows nation states and certain other adversaries to interfere with the availability and access of critical data and services.

Mussington highlighted CISA’s sector risk management activities as an effort to look at critical infrastructure risk mitigation by various sectors. Examples include the Department of Homeland Security, which oversees critical manufacturing systems, and the Department of Transportation, which oversees transportation infrastructure.

The goal of these resilience measures is to develop plans to maintain the flow of goods from the sector. CISA and the Department of Homeland Security are tasked with facilitating assessments of these critical infrastructures to assess the extent to which they are at risk.

Many of the national coordination activities carried out by CISA are designed to surface vulnerabilities and risks and coordinate cooperation to mitigate high-priority risks, he continued. Sharing best practices across the sector is exactly what we do.

Jim Platt, associate director of CISA’s National Center for Risk Management, believes that approaching risk management in terms of deliverables—that is, identifying what each individual infrastructure sector specifically produces—is a system He added that the functionality of can be further enhanced.

Pratt says you have to look at this from a functional side.What do these critical infrastructure sectors offer? [we] Look at them in terms of all hazards and make sure continuity of operational procedures is in place as we move forward.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nextgov.com/cybersecurity/2022/11/how-federal-agencies-are-using-innovative-tech-protect-critical-infrastructure-cybersecurity/379588/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

