Google Stock: Trade at a Discount (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

The recent drop in Google (NASDAQ:GOOG)(NASDAQ:GOOGL) stock could be viewed as a market overreaction. Sure, we’re in the midst of a turbulent macroeconomic environment where ad spend is declining, but Google is projected to continue growing at double-digit rates this year. At the same time, the company has recently reported decent earnings results and has good potential to strengthen its position in the digital advertising market. To gain an edge, we’re doubling down on video content and launching a YouTube Shorts monetization program next year. in short-form video segments. Additionally, my model shows that Google stock trades at a discount of up to 35% from fair value. This indicates that the company’s stock is currently oversold and offers an excellent entry price for new investors.

better than others

A few weeks ago I wrote a bullish article on Google. In it, the company explained that it is likely to outperform its peers due to its competitive advantages in various segments of the digital advertising industry. I was partly right as Google reported third quarter revenue of $69.09 billion, up 6.1% year-over-year, and EPS of $1.06 he did. However, the company’s top-line growth missed market expectations by $1.56 billion, largely due to lower advertising spending amid macroeconomic uncertainty.

Nevertheless, the good news about the latest report is the fact that unlike Meta Platforms (META), whose revenue is projected to decline year-on-year, Google is still growing its own revenue at double-digit rates. . This is in part thanks to the company’s ability to better track user behavior, which improves the performance of ads that advertisers launch on its platform. That’s what Meta is currently struggling with after its privacy policy changed. This has already underperformed the advertiser’s ads and is about to wipe out his $10 billion in revenue this year.

At the same time, as Google’s business continues to grow, the only major risk the company currently faces is from antitrust regulators in the US and EU, who are trying to disrupt the business and split the company up. . Last month, we wrote a separate article on the latest regulatory developments and the types of tools regulators use to do so.

With DOJ set to file a second antitrust lawsuit against Google and the recently passed Digital Markets Act seeking to put more pressure on Google in Europe, it’s only a matter of time before new fines and restrictions on businesses seems to be The good news, however, is that Google will likely appeal fines and restrictions imposed by regulators through the courts. This would take years to reach a settlement. European Commission.

As a result, key risks are less likely to materialize quickly. So, other than periodic declines in advertising spending due to macroeconomic events, it’s safe to assume that Google won’t be disrupting its business at this stage. In light of recent events, Google stock recovers from oversold territory.

The market underestimates Google’s dominance

Looking ahead, search and video will be Google’s biggest growth drivers in the near future, helping the stock recover from its current oversold territory. The latest report already suggests that search is one of the most resilient segments of the entire digital advertising industry. Macroeconomic uncertainty. Considering that Google reported that its search and other business segment grew 4.3% year-over-year in the third quarter to $39.54 billion, the potential for further reductions in advertising spending could see search business spending is likely to be reduced at that very point. End by comparing with other segments.

Additionally, to consolidate its already dominant position in the search business, since the beginning of this year, Google has begun to focus on promoting the use of P-MAX campaigns for its users. Use different Google platforms together and add optimization tools to drive conversions. Philipp Schindler, Google’s chief business officer, said in a recent conference call:

During these difficult times, advertisers are carefully assessing the effectiveness of their budgets. Search tends to perform relatively well in such an environment because of its strong measurability and its focus on realizing his ROI. It is also well suited to quickly adapt to changes in consumer behavior. And combining search with bidding, creative, targeting and P-MAX automation products can further improve performance.

As for the video business, Google is aggressively expanding its presence in the growing short-form video segment currently dominated by TikTok, promoting YouTube shorts. The company introduced ads within his YouTube Shorts in September, and in the latest conference call, he said the product now gets 30 billion views a day and attracts 1.5 billion monthly users. rice field. To accelerate its expansion within the short-form video segment, Google plans to launch a revenue-sharing program with content creators early next year. If the US finally decides to ban TikTok on its land.

Given all these developments, the only question that remains unanswered is how big the company’s stock represents at current levels. In October, before third-quarter results were released, his DCF model showed the company’s fair value at $142.44 per share. However, after Google missed the estimates as per the latest report, I updated my top-line growth assumptions in light of the latest results, while simultaneously increasing the WACC slightly to reflect the changing interest rate environment. All other indicators remained unchanged.

Google’s DCF model (historical data: Seeking Alpha, assumption: Author)

The updated model shows that Google’s enterprise value is $1.5 trillion, while its fair value is $120.81 per share. This represents an uplift of up to 35% from current levels and indicates that the market is currently underestimating the potential for Google to generate additional shareholder value going forward. foreseeable future.

Google’s DCF model (historical data: Seeking Alpha, assumption: Author)

Conclusion

With most of the major risks unlikely to materialize in the next few years, Google will have at least several years to consolidate its dominance in the digital advertising market and at the same time find ways to overcome new antitrust regulations. increase. Additionally, the introduction of a monetization program for YouTube shorts and a possible ban on TikTok will allow the company to consolidate its dominance in the digital advertising market. How. Google shares are trading at a discount of around 35%, so given all the benefits the company offers at current levels, it could be a good time for new investors to consider opening a long position in the business. there is.

