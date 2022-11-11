Here’s what healthtech leaders want Baltimore startups to know about partnerships





With world-class hospital systems and healthcare networks proliferating in the region, Baltimore is becoming an increasingly important hub for healthcare innovation.

And because the life sciences sector is so lucrative, the Baltimore Regional Technology Council (BRTC) has brought together founders and corporate innovation leaders to provide insightful discussions on how to create win-win partnerships. Having a discussion made things a little easier.

Here are some key takeaways from the BRTCs panel held last week at the CareFirsts tower in Canton.

Advice for founders

Nick Culbertson, CEO of healthcare compliance technology company Protenus, cautioned founders to make sure their ideas align with business outcomes, and advised them to become familiar with the gains and losses.

Culbertson said hospitals need money to deliver on their mission to improve health, so there’s a clear value proposition for how it can help healthcare companies make more money or save money. must be indicated.

Healthcare systems are not encouraged to take risks and work with startups to pilot, and the pressure is mounting to show an almost immediate return on investment. Protenus initially offered a risk-free contract in which the hospital would only pay if the pilot was successful. This approach helped Protenus raise initial funding in the pre-earnings stage. In this way, the company was able to demonstrate a proof of concept, showing it was solving a problem that the healthcare system pays money to solve.

Alex Cameron, senior director at BD, advised the founders to build processes and systems to avoid red flags for prospective partners.

Cameron told Technical.ly: In-person events are more valuable because the value proposition can be more easily communicated to him in two minutes in person than by email.

Cameron serves on the board of the BRTC’s parent organization, the Maryland Tech Council, and is excited about the role of the recently created sub-council to strengthen the life sciences ecosystem through organic meetings and events.

What Business Leaders Want

Pothik Chatterjee, assistant vice president of innovation at LifeBridge Healths, said provider networks are eager to connect with disruptors early rather than face potential disruption later.

Chaterjee said he is particularly interested in hybrid care for low vision conditions where the patient does not need to go to the hospital.

He cites BabyLiveAdvice, a maternal and child health company that provides new and expectant parents with virtual on-demand support, such as breastfeeding coaching, as a prime example.

Chatterjee and Cameron also see great opportunities in continuous monitoring and testing. Our current healthcare system relies on annual physical examinations, which may or may not detect disease or illness.

win-win partnership

Heather Townsend, COO of Annapolis-based Even Health, said the 1501 Health incubator (formed in a partnership between CareFirst and LifeBridge Health, with the initial cohort including Even Health and BabyLiveAdvice) will be working with the company for the pilot. has connected with LifeBridge Health. 1501 Health helped grow the company by navigating the healthcare ecosystem. Even Health is currently one of 30 finalists for Mission Daybreak, her $20 million challenge for the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs to reduce suicide among veterans.

These and other opportunities may be available to those who apply for 1501 Health to exhibit at the HLTH 2022 conference in Las Vegas next week.

