The Critical Communications Review – Motorola Solutions Unveils Innovation Showcase for Safety and Reliability at Africa Tech Festival 2022





2022-11-09

Uwe Niske, Head of Sales for Sub-Saharan Africa at Motorola Solutions, said the adoption of advanced technology combined with strong community engagement will help the region realize its future vision of security and prosperity. I’m here.

Motorola Solutions demonstrates how an integrated ecosystem of technologies can help first responders in sub-Saharan Africa stay focused on the front lines, and within the communities served by public security agencies. Help build greater trust.

The past two years have highlighted the incredible challenges emergency services and military organizations face as they grapple with a rapidly changing safety and security landscape, emerging threats, and the growing need to modernize their operations. I made it

Uwe Niske, Head of Sales for Sub-Saharan Africa at Motorola Solutions, said the adoption of advanced technology combined with strong community involvement will help the region realize its vision for the future of security and prosperity. I was.

“Public expectations for using technology to keep us safe have never been higher, but governments and government agencies are at a standstill between using technology to keep people safe while preserving their privacy. You have to strike the right balance in ,” says Niske. “By providing resilient communications and having access to technology that transforms data into actionable insights, public safety agencies can be more responsive, improve service and spend more time on public engagement. Ultimately, this helps build greater trust within the communities we serve.”

Motorola Solutions’ Africa Tech Festival innovation showcase includes:

Mission-critical communications and field intelligence:

The MXM7000 is an innovative mission-critical automotive solution that integrates TETRA LMR and 4G LTE voice and data communications into a robust and secure platform to help public safety and military organizations connect, secure and inform wherever they go. maintain. The MXP7000 is an all-in-one portable device that integrates mission-critical TETRA and 4G LTE voice and data communications. WAVE PTX is a nationwide instant communication service that connects various work teams with secure communication. PSCore is a smart public safety mobile application platform that improves productivity, incident awareness and safety for frontline officers. PSCore is also the world’s first public safety application to work with Apple CarPlay.

Video security and access control:

The VB400 body-worn camera offers high-quality video capture from the wearer’s point of view, intuitive recording capabilities, and an extended battery life of 12 hours. With access to Motorola Solutions’ VideoManager evidence management software, cameras can securely upload recorded video footage to the cloud. The M500 in-vehicle video system is the first AI-enabled in-vehicle video system for law enforcement, providing real-time incident awareness to help public safety agencies identify and respond to potential threats. The L6Q License Plate Reader Camera is a rapidly deployable, easy-to-use license plate reader camera that provides sophisticated License Plate Recognition (LPR) data to public safety agencies and businesses. With access to industry-leading analytics, L6Q also helps uncover valuable insights such as vehicle associations and predictions of future vehicle locations.

Africa Tech 2022 Expert Sessions:

Connected Police Officer: Enhanced First Responder Operations. Ian Williams, European Software Consultant, Motorola Solutions Digital Infrastructure Investment Stream, 11:55-12:15, Thursday, November 10

This session will explore how critical data from body-worn and vehicle-mounted video systems and software platforms can be used to simplify mobile workflows and help public safety agencies manage all stages of a major incident. Reveal.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.criticalcommunicationsreview.com/ccr/news/108873/motorola-solutions-presents-innovation-showcase-to-enhance-safety-and-trust-at-africa-tech-festival-2022 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos