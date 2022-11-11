CSU Defense Engagement Expands Under New Leadership





In a world of new national security threats and opportunities, Colorado State University is relaunching the Agency for Defense Engagement to unite researchers, students, and industry as a force for solutions.

The program is under new management, under the Office of the Vice President for Research, and is now led by a former U.S. Air Force intelligence officer with a new set of skills for a new mission.

Missions extend beyond the traditional threats defined by the Department of Defense. It now extends to biomanufacturing, agricultural security, climate change, pandemic prevention and cybersecurity. Above all, innovations in these sectors will help drive the burgeoning innovation ecosystem along the Front Range.

And on Veterans Day, the Office of Defense Engagement keeps military and veterans engaged on campus. This is a long-standing cooperation.

CSU interim president Rick Miranda said the ODE was created to capture new research and expand collaboration.

The usual faculty mechanisms for obtaining funding and producing collaborative projects with entities such as the National Science Foundation have not been effective in reaching the Department of Defense, missing out on some interesting projects and resources. So we’re bringing in ODE to help make those connections and get Pentagon personnel onto campus in ways that lead to joint projects.

In August, CSU hosted the first of a series of domestic DARPA forward meetings. This is an opportunity to deepen the ties between DoD research units and CSU.

Sustainable Growth and New Strategies Wiley Barnes

The Defense Engagement Office was founded in 2016 under a collective vision led by Hank Gardner, the first Director and former Vice President of Research, who has a background in military service and defense research and development. Gardner joined forces with Miranda and Vice President of Research Alan Rudolph to bring the idea to life.

Since then, research funding from the DoD to CSU has more than doubled over the past five years, averaging about $100 million annually. Another $101.5 million of his funding for sponsored project spending will flow to the Center for Environmental Management of Military Sites, part of Warner University of Natural Resources.

In June, Wiley Burns became the office’s new director after spending 25 years with the U.S. Air Force Intelligence Service, honing the skills necessary to assess situations and formulate countermeasures.

According to Rudolf, intelligence agents are uniquely positioned to grasp, investigate, assess, analyze and recommend situations. Wiley is the perfect integrator to assess upcoming opportunities.

driven by duty

Burns’ approach begins with a start-up spirit, a sense of duty, and an understanding that the United States must strive to maintain its status as the world’s most powerful and influential nation.

We must discover, we must invent, we must innovate what we already have or were about to be left behind, Barnes said. is not just an opportunity, but an obligation to move forward, innovate and drive positive change.

The ODE team has spent the last few months connecting across CSU to understand current research and academic programs and the potential for growth based on existing expertise.

The ODE and research venture excites me because of the depth of expertise here at Colorado State University, Barnes said. From infectious diseases to biotechnology to food security to engineering to data science, we partner with the National Security Strategy to make a big difference for Colorado, the United States, and the world. .

