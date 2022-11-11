Houston Health Tech Startup Wins Women’s Pitch Contest





For the fourth year in a row, the Houston-based women-focused health tech organization has spotlighted emerging tech entrepreneurs in the industry.

Earlier this month, the Ignite Healthcare Networks Accelerator Program hosted seven female-led digital health startup finalists, shortlisted from over 330 startups, in its annual Fire Pitch competition. This non-profit organization is led by a group of female executives committed to shaping the future of healthcare.

The fourth year of the Ignite Healths Accelerator Program has proven to attract female founders of digital technology and medical device start-ups around the world, said Ignite founder Ayse McCracken in a news release.

Twenty-two applicants entered the program, which launched earlier this year, McCracken said. A group of judges narrowed the group down to his seven finalists before announcing the top three companies in the competition.

Joanna Nathan, CEO of Houston-based Prana Thoracic, won first prize for her company. Stephanie Gravenor, founder of Denver-based Medecipher, and Liane Clamen, founder of Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts-based Adaptilens, take her second and third place respectively. Did.

In total, the event raised over $500,000. Wavemaker Three-Sixty Health general partner Jay Goss has announced his $100,000 investment in the four finalists. The award winning finalists are:

Pamela Bonnett, CEO of Denver-based Ultrasound AI, Christine Lum Lung, Co-Founder and CEO of Fort Collins, Colorado, Origin HealthcarePamela Singh, Houston-based CaseCTRL Co-Founder and CEO, Stephanie Gravenor in Denver Founder and CEO of Medecipher based

Partner organizations participating in this year’s accelerators and events include Houston Methodist, Memorial Hermann Health System, Texas Children’s Hospital, Texas Pediatrics, Menninger Clinic, HCA, Kindred Healthcare, Etna, Texas Health Resources, Cook Children’s Hospital, Includes TMC, Golden Seeds. , Wavemaker 360 Health, Portfolia, Prosalus, 7Wire, Texas Halo Fund, Unity Point Ventures and more.

We are grateful to our sponsors for their support and generosity in helping make this event happen, said Sheryl Stubbins, Ignite board member and co-chair of the event, in a news release. Their support and involvement continues to fuel our mission and passion to ensure the success and recognition of women entrepreneurs in healthcare.

Earlier in the day, Ignite Health hosted a new event called Women Shaping the Future of Healthcare Luncheon. 80 Female Executives, Investors, Founders and Community Her Leaders Gathered to Hear from Her Three Founders, Ignite Healths Alumni, Somer Baburek, CEO of Hera Biotech . , Dr. Liz Clayborne, CEO of Nasaclip, and Amanda Gorman, Chief Clinical Officer of Nest Collaborative.

