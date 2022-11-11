Will Tech Layoffs Affect Higher Education Institutions?





Facebook parent company Meta lays off 13,000 employees. Twitter will let go of half her 7,500 staff. Education technology (ed tech) companies have reported significant layoffs at 2U, Byju, MasterClass, SkillShare, Eruditus, and others, and have spent two months on painful layoffs.

People at higher education institutions might think we are insulated from the contagion of layoffs spreading across campus.

It’s disastrously easy to come up with a scenario where many colleges and universities would have to resort to downsizing to survive economically. The decline in enrollment after the pandemic may be irreversible. High inflation and low unemployment are the main reasons working adults are shouldering graduate debt. Labor costs, which make up the majority of all university budgets, continue to grow rapidly. Also, in the areas where many universities sought to raise revenues to combat the twin forces of demographic headwinds and dwindling public funding – the development of new online degree and non-degree programs – the cost of student acquisition has risen. We’ve seen both an increase and a significant drop in revenue. compared to the last few years.

The key word here is “possibility”. That’s because the university hasn’t yet announced layoffs on the scale that he saw during the 2007-2009 Great Recession or the dot-com his bubble recession in the early 2000s. Although recent donation returns have been mediocre, these losses come after several years of staggering gains. The United States could plunge into recession in the coming months. This is a scary development that paradoxically benefits even counter-cyclical industries such as higher education.

So we may avoid the fate of technology and not see massive layoffs at our institutions. But hope breeds poor career strategy, so now is the time to prepare for a wave of college layoffs.

What can those of us without tenure protection do to prepare for a possible college layoff? Three ideas.

1. Hire carefully

Not everyone in higher education has a lot of say in deciding whether to hire a new colleague. However, managers and those in leadership positions know that large layoffs have occurred in the past at higher education institutions and are likely to occur again, so they are cautious about hiring decisions at this time. may be necessary. As a leader or manager, avoiding layoffs should be your top priority. Staffing reductions do great damage to university culture, operations, and productivity. We are an institution built on trust. To be effective, a university official must do a million and he one thing that no one sees or recognizes. Organizations need to feel as invested in their people as they are invested in their organizations. Layoffs kill that trust.

Universities are suffering from what I call an epidemic of invisible staffing shortages, so I’m concerned about recommending careful hiring here. Few people work too much. The reality of this higher education understaffing may be the flip side of technology overstaffing due to the pandemic. So a slowdown in higher education recruitment will only exacerbate the overwork and burnout feeling felt by many academics. Still, I think staffing needs to be careful at this point.

2. Commit to protecting people’s jobs

Again, this is an institutional, or departmental or unit type strategy, but one that can be followed by those working in higher education. It is university leaders and managers who have to implement layoffs. And when those layoffs extend to higher education, they are largely due to external factors beyond our direct control. (high inflation, low unemployment, rising labor and health care costs, declining public funding, declining enrollment due to demographic and economic factors, etc.). What university leaders can do now is decide that the university will do everything possible to avoid layoffs. Commit now and then work backwards to prepare how that commitment will be met.

The time to consider anti-layoff strategies is not when layoffs are about to occur. The best time is now when things are (precariously) stable. One idea is to work towards community consensus that sharing pain is preferable to downsizing. If the highest-paid person at school has a choice between cutting her 10% salary or firing her 10% most vulnerable staff, the lucky, high-paid employee believes that this is reasonable. You may agree upfront that it is a good trade-off. Those who control college budgets need to consider what they can cut before people are let go. Since most of the money you spend in college is related to compensation, it can be difficult to figure out how to save money outside of compensation (wages and benefits). Still, some can be reluctantly given up for the benefit of avoiding layoffs.

3. Be prepared to find another job

The statement that you should be ready to find another job is insensitive and a bit deafening. Higher education workers live complex lives embedded in the communities in which their partners, children and families work. Few people can easily move their families away from where jobs are disappearing to where jobs exist.

Still, advance warning is prepared in advance. Knowing that the layoffs we see in the tech industry today can come to higher education institutions should encourage all of us to think about Plan B. What are your chances of doing freelance or consulting work if you no longer have a full-time gig? Can you let me know? Is your resume/CV up to date?

The news about technology layoffs should encourage us in higher education to have open conversations about how to get around what’s happening with technology. Being clear about what we don’t want and which industries we don’t want to emulate is responsible behavior.

