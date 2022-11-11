Google now allows Spotify and Bumble to bill US users within apps





An Android statue in front of the Google campus building in Mountain View, California, January 31, 2022. Google’s parent company, Alphabet, will report fourth-quarter earnings after the closing bell on Tuesday.

Justin Sullivan | Getty Images

The Google Play app store will allow US users to claim subscriptions for Spotify and Bumble directly within their Android apps, Google announced Thursday.

Google Play and Apple’s App Store for iPhone typically account for between 15% and 30% of in-app digital sales through billing platforms.

By allowing businesses to charge users’ credit cards directly in their apps, services like Spotify can cut these fees. Google says in a supporting document that apps that bill a user directly must pay his Google a portion of the app’s sales. Additionally, Spotify will continue to accept payments for subscriptions through Google Play Billing.

“If the consumer chooses to use a different billing system, the service fee paid by the developer will be reduced by 4%,” the supporting document states.

Thursday’s move is a major concession by major mobile app stores to allow third-party billing, a significant difference between Google Play’s policies and Apple’s App Store policies. It’s also a sign that Spotify and Google are allied on app store issues, though Spotify continues to fight Apple over its rules.

However, Google’s change isn’t as dramatic a move as some app makers would like. Developers want the ability to bill customers directly without having to pay for mobile his app store. Google’s Android operating system allows “sideloading”, or the ability to install apps from sources other than Google Play.

Spotify has loudly opposed the app store’s fees and rules, calling them anti-competitive. Most of that anger is directed at Apple.

Apple does not allow direct billing in most of the countries in which it operates and has fought regulators and courts. Apple has a similar program in South Korea, where regulations allow direct billing. Apple says its App Store policies are important to users’ security and privacy.

Spotify welcomed Google’s decision in a blog post, saying it began directly billing users for premium subscriptions in several countries around the world this week. “Google has taken bold steps to level the playing field, and this is just the beginning,” the company said.

arrow pointing out zoom in icon

Google announced a policy change in March called User Choice Billing. The company calls it a “pilot,” and expanded testing to the United States, Brazil and South Africa on Thursday, in addition to previous regions such as Australia, India and Europe.

According to Google, this pilot is available for non-gaming apps that follow the user interface guidelines for how to implement billing.

According to the New York Times, in October, Spotify got into a skirmish with Apple over whether it could create a button within its app to email customers a purchase link that bypassed Apple’s App Store cut. .

Spotify shares rose just under 10% on Thursday. Bumble shares are up more than 10%. Google also rose more than 7% on a good day for the market following lower-than-expected inflation reports.

