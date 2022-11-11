AI and Medical Technology Ecosystems in Finnish Opportunities for SMEs





Finland has recently become a pioneer in artificial intelligence (AI) as it makes it accessible to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), which comprise 99% of all businesses in Europe.

At European level, this is because companies and large organizations are recognized to be the main beneficiaries of AI technology, even though SMEs have great potential to introduce AI into their businesses. Important task. The health and medical technology sector is of particular interest, as over the last two decades, health technology has brought her close to 14 billion to Finland’s foreign trade.

Creating industry-specific knowledge and skills in AI

AI is here, change is inevitable, and the discussion needs to move from general levels to industry-specific training, mentoring, and accelerator activities. One example is the AI-TIE Accelerator, launched in April 2022, in which 16 small and medium sized Finnish companies in the health and medical technology sector are on a journey to identify their opportunities and advance related solutions for AI-related businesses. welcomed the company. This enables the creation and deepening of industry-specific AI expertise to support companies operating in the industry.

Healthtech focuses on optimizing personalized and preventive care, while medical technology themes focus on therapeutic techniques and medical devices to treat existing medical problems, and diagnostic techniques to detect medical conditions. I’m here. A distinctive feature of Finland is the emphasis on preventive care. When it comes to AI development, it is a potentially interesting hypothesis whether taking both angles and seeing them as elements of the same ecosystem yields meaningful results.

Emphasis on quality and creative ideas

Finland’s strength lies in its specialization strategy for AI applications, as opposed to aiming for economies of scale. The development of value-added products, services, and concepts focused on AI yields remarkable results. A recent example is Aiforia Technologies, a Finnish company that provides AI-based image analysis software. Aiforia was founded in his 2013 and has been listed on the Helsinki Stock Exchange since December 2021. The company’s business model is based on developing and using AI models for medical research and diagnostics.

Finland now has a large number of AI-focused health and medical technology companies and is currently seeing an increase in diagnostic solutions as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. In fact, these companies can be categorized as those experiencing dynamic growth, fueled by the trend that the pandemic has fueled digitization and increased demand for AI-based solutions. Disior, located in Helsinki next to Aiforia, creates 3D image analysis in diagnostics, Mvision operates as a cloud-based software service provider for radiotherapy planning, and Cerenion, based in Oulu, Finland, focuses on functional brain diagnostics. Tampere-based Neuroevent is working on seizure detection using AI.

The Finnish success story shows that AI applied to improve the quality of diagnostic decisions can have a valuable positive impact on the quality of care, making work processes faster and more efficient.

Solution pilot in Finland

The sector has historically been strong in Finland, with Finnish exports of healthtech products rising to $2.52 billion in 2021, representing an increase of 3.6% (Healthtech Finland 2022). In addition, Finland has notable AI research and development in the field of health and medical technology, and we can see that the rank of patents filed is very high at 1% of him in Europe as a whole. As a result, Finland ranks him in EU27, 8th for patents filed in AI in healthcare and 11th for scientific papers. (European Commission 2021.)

Finnish AI strengths lie in expertise, high-quality data, and collaboration (ETLA 2019). AI solution developers and growing skills are well available in this area. This is in line with the needs of SMEs. AI-TIE AI Accelerators survey conducted among health and medical technology companies shows that more than half of the companies plan to hire an expert with AI-related expertise within a year of him I’m here.

The storage and sharing of public health data in general has made great strides. One example is Findata, a centralized service for granting secondary use permissions for social and healthcare data and improving personal data protection. Focus areas for further strengthening the Finnish sector ecosystem will focus on cooperation between companies in internationalization, closer work between the private and public sectors, and research, development, innovation and higher education. leading to a continuing need for a multidisciplinary approach to AI across organizations. Institute and Business.

