Run a real Linux virtual machine on your Google Pixel phone





If you want to run a virtual machine on your Google Pixel phone, Nestbox is the way to go.

If you’ve ever wanted to be a smartphone power user, you’ve probably come across something like Termux. It’s an Android terminal emulator and Linux environment app that some people use to develop Python scripts or run Minecraft servers from their smartphones. Thanks to Nestbox by XDA senior member kdrag0n, you can go one step further with a rooted Pixel 6 or regular Pixel 7. Available on his Patreon.

What is Nestbox?

Nestbox is an app that allows you to create containers and run real virtual machines on your phone, but it requires a modern Google Pixel phone to work. This is because Nestbox uses pKVM (a protected kernel-based virtual machine). This is available on the latest versions of the Android Common Kernel, including the Google Pixel 6 series and Google Pixel 7 series. According to Esper’s Mishaal Rahman, the reason the Pixel 6 series requires root is because pKVM isn’t enabled out of the box.

The key here is that it is essentially Termux hardened. Termux covers most power user use cases, but virtualization allows you to run things like Docker containers on your smartphone. It’s a bit overkill to be fair, but it’s something some people might be using. You can get kernel access and root on containers created by Nestbox. This is more than you can get with Termux.

Installing and setting up Nestbox

If you want to use Nestbox on Google Pixel, you need to subscribe to kdrag0n’s Patreon. We used a Google Pixel 7 Pro for installation and testing, but the steps are slightly different for the Pixel 6 series. Pixel 6 devices currently require root access for apps, but kdrag0n says this may change in the future.

Most of the configuration you need to do on your Pixel 7 looks like a dewdrop. I connect to my phone via wireless adb, configure the maximum container size, then select the Linux distribution. Download, configure, and run a virtual machine.

What you can do with Nestbox

As for what you can do, it’s basically anything you can think of. It’s a Linux container, but I found that I had to install a lot of tools before I could do anything. For example, to install wget and curl, I had to use advanced packaging tools (apt on Ubuntu). After that you can add whatever you like. It says there is currently no support for virtual GPUs and no plans to support kdrag0n.

As an idea, you can host a web page or Minecraft server from your mobile phone. Both are working now, but I can’t really access them from outside the container. I spoke to kdrag0n and he confirmed that there is currently no port forwarding going on, making it impossible to interact with these instances outside of the container. He told me that that would change in the future once he implemented port forwarding. This will be completed soon.

If you want to give Nestbox a try, it’s available on kdrag0n’s Patreon. It’s currently pretty limited due to network constraints, but once those restrictions are lifted, it will be possible to connect to the container from outside the container to host web pages, game servers, etc. What do you use Nestbox for?

Thanks for sharing Nestbox kdrag0n!

