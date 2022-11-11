Higher education institutions are encouraged to apply for the 12 million EIT fund aimed at unlocking new ideas





The European Institute of Innovation and Technology (EIT) has launched a call for funding as part of a tender to boost innovation in higher education.

Up to 16 projects based on consortia composed of academic and non-academic organizations will be selected under open call. The EIT encourages Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) and their partners across Europe to apply for a portion of the total €12 million in funding.

Organizations wishing to apply can visit the EIT website to see the full text of the call for funding.

The application system will open on November 17th and consortia will have until February 28th, 2023 to submit their applications. Selected projects will be announced in May 2023.

This new funding call builds on two previous funding calls by the EIT, which collectively awarded nearly 50 projects involving over 290 higher education institutions and 300 non-academic organizations. Irish organizations are some of the previous beneficiaries.

The EIT HEI initiative is led by EIT RawMaterials, the EIT knowledge and innovation community. In the past year alone, the project has trained over 9,900 of his students, academic and non-academic staff, and supported over 310 startups and scale-ups.

Commenting on the EIT’s funding announcement, Mariya Gabriel, European Commissioner for Innovation, Research, Culture, Education and Youth, said the funding scheme would transform higher education institutions into “a leading example of institutional change”. said to be helpful.

“Initiatives like this directly support the new European innovation agenda that is turning Europe into a global deep tech innovation engine.”

Nektarios Tabernalakis, Chair of the EIT Steering Committee, said:

“With rapid advances in technology, universities need to move quickly to provide their students with skill sets, so we can see more innovators emerge from our programs,” he said. concluded.

EIT is linked to Horizon Europe, an EU research and innovation initiative.

