In an era of innovation, a strong defense may be the closest thing Washington has to actual industrial policy





The rose that used to be Big Tech is blooming. Stock prices fell. Workers are laid off. Anger against the sector is spreading across both parties.

China’s biggest tech company faces headwinds thanks to the increasingly intrusive rule of Xi Jinping. But that doesn’t change the fact that America needs to get ahead of China in the business of innovation.

Innovation, the process of transforming discoveries into useful products, is widely seen as the key to military and economic supremacy. A question that US policymakers may have to face in the future is how to maintain a steady rate of innovation if companies like Apple AAPL and Google fail.

Part of the answer may lie in the defense industry, especially large corporations. Despite being world leaders in war technology, these companies are sometimes seen in popular culture as lagging behind in innovation.

Lockheed Martin is commonly thought of as a “platform” company. [+] combat system. However, building next-generation military platforms requires considerable depth and breadth of dual-purpose digital technology.

However, they may have a greater role to play in promoting economic development for two reasons. First, today’s most important military technologies are primarily dual-use, implying innovations relevant to the commercial world such as microelectronics, 5G communications, and self-driving cars.

Second, there is a long tradition of federal funding for technological development in the defense industry. This is her one sector of the economy where the government is the only customer and therefore expected to have a true industrial policy. There seems to be a bipartisan consensus for a score that doesn’t exist for any other industry.

Some of the largest military contractors such as Boeing BA and Raytheon have large commercial businesses, reflecting the fungibility of their skills in diverse markets. But even among pure-play defense companies, especially major system integrators, there is a lot of innovation going on that is relevant to the private economy.

To illustrate the point, consider the scope and pace of innovation within the Lockheed Martin LMT. I chose Lockheed because (1) it’s the largest military contractor, (2) it’s as close to a pure defense company as a Tier 1 company, and (3) it’s more aggressively discussed than its competitors. is to (4) Thanks to my decades-long relationship with the company, I have more knowledge of its activities.

Like other top military contractors such as L3Harris and Northrop Grumman NOC, Lockheed keeps much of its work secret. The casual observer may not realize that the Space Unit is the world’s largest builder of spy satellites, or that almost all of the work that the Air Unit does at the famed Skunkworks Innovation Center is classified. not.

Nonetheless, much of what Lockheed Martin is doing in the way it innovates is using technologies that are broadly related to commercial market technologies such as digital engineering, rapid software development, additive manufacturing, and industrial robotics. Contains

Below is how defense companies like Lockheed are helping to keep America on the cutting edge of innovation, and what their role in that regard should be if the pace of commercial innovation slows. Here are some examples of how to scale. We may be entering an era similar to that of the 1950s and his 1960s spin-off. In this era, advanced commercial products derive from military breakthroughs rather than vice versa.

university studies. Tech breakthroughs usually start as basic research at universities. Like other major defense companies, Lockheed has extensive relationships with leading research universities, where it collaborates on technology projects and employs many of its 60,000 engineers. For hypersonics alone, the company has partnered with dozens of universities to explore areas such as aerodynamics and materials science.

Lockheed CEO Jim Taiclet has publicly cited the importance of schools such as Pennsylvania State University and the University of Central Florida as training institutions for the company’s technical workforce. One aspect of his relationship is preparing engineers to work in fields such as artificial intelligence and cybersecurity. The company employs 10,000 software engineers, almost all of whom are college-trained.

venture capital. Many Tier 1 defense companies have venture capital arms that take minority stakes in tech start-ups long before they bring their products to market. Lockheed Martins’ organization is called LM Ventures and invests in over 50 small technology companies. Lockheed recently doubled the amount of capital available for risky investments in tech start-ups, but company management has admitted that 90% of such start-ups ultimately fail. I’m here.

Typically, LM Ventures evaluates 1,000 companies, conducts due diligence on 30-40 companies, and ultimately invests in 16-20 companies. Investments in areas such as space, AI, autonomy and the digital thread aim to mature the startup to work with Lockheed business units. Lockheed’s relevance to the military market is a central differentiating factor in determining where the stakes are placed, but innovations that receive venture capital typically involve dual-use technologies.

workforce training. The CEO, Taiclet, describes the company’s approach to finding talent as a comprehensive recruiting system that begins at the high school level and extends to professionals with PhDs in technical fields. However, much of the training required to join high-end engineering takes place in-house where his academic skills translate into practical problem-solving abilities.

The company has established dedicated in-house training programs in cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and other technical areas. Taiclet said that unlike some Silicon Valley companies, Lockheed recruits and employs technical staff in places not known as the cradle of innovation. In this way, it serves to bring technical skills to regions that have not benefited from the information revolution.

innovation incubation. Even in businesses where government customers often claim rights to their technical data, Lockheed Martin produces a large amount of intellectual property. The company holds 14,000 of his technology patents and typically files more than 500 per year. Defense industry peers such as Boeing and Raytheon have even larger patent portfolios.

Each of the company’s four major business units has one or more offices that manage advanced technology research and development. For example, the Space Unit’s Advanced Technology Center explores innovations in optical sensing, data analysis, secure communications, advanced materials, and lasers. Much of this research is classified, but by patenting its most significant breakthroughs, the company is making its critical products and processes more accessible to the rest of the economy.

Cross-industry collaboration. After working in the technology field for 20 years, Jim Taiclet joined Lockheed Martin and is outspoken about the need to remove barriers between the defense industry and other industries involved in high-tech innovation. Under the corporate banner of 21st Century Security, Taiclet has fostered cooperation with private companies to accelerate the application of digital technology to their products and processes.

Among the companies he has teamed with are Intel INTC, Nvida, Verizon and other technology leaders in digital networking, gaming, 5G communications and related fields. This is the logical path defense companies should take at a time when so much military technology derives from commercial innovations, facilitating the cross-fertilization of ideas across diverse industries.

smart manufacturing. Lockheed Martin isn’t just interested in applying digital technology to products. We want to use the same technology to transform internal processes, such as how we design complex systems, how we manage supply chains involving thousands of suppliers, and how we maintain deployed weapons. A key aspect of this effort is building multiple intelligent factories in places like Skunk Works.

Smart manufacturing involves digitizing all aspects of manufacturing to reduce costs and save time. Quoting the company’s website, investments in robotics, artificial intelligence and augmented reality reduce the need for hard tools and improve the human experience to speed up production and improve quality. Similar investments by Lockheed competitors have given the U.S. defense industry some of the most advanced manufacturing facilities in the world.

All this is made possible by the fact that government customers recognize the need for consistent industrial policy in the management of the defense sector. That policy dictates funding innovation when it makes sense, and could serve as a model for the broader economy of the future.

But CEO Taiclet is no doubt heeding recent complaints by the Pentagon’s chief acquisitions officer that Silicon Valley did little to provide what Ukraine needed to defeat the invasion. Ultimately, defense had to be about actually producing things, and Taiclet has carefully pursued innovations that are relevant to both its shareholders and government customers. His goal is to transform defense, not reinvent technology that originated elsewhere.

Lockheed Martin is a contributor to my think tank and a longtime consulting client.

