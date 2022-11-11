Karnataka Government to Celebrate 25th Anniversary of Innovation and Technology at Bengaluru Tech Summit 2022





The Government of Karnataka will host the 25th Bangalore Tech Summit at the Bangalore Palace from 16th to 18th November.

BTS 2022 brings together global technology leaders, founders, technology heads, prominent government officials, academia and other industry heavyweights under the same roof to interact, engage and collaborate.

The theme of this year’s summit is Tech4NexGen, which will focus on disruptive technologies such as AI, deep tech and space tech.

The growth trajectory of India’s startup ecosystem is a testament to its readiness to embrace technological innovation in all areas of life. India has joined the league of top players such as the US and China and is now home to her ecosystem of the third largest startup in the world.

Major metropolitan areas such as Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore and Hyderabad are leading tech cards and emerging as the top startup hubs in the country. But it is Bangalore that takes the crown. Inc42 reports that the city is home to his 40 unicorns, 44 sneaky cones, and his over 4,000 registered startups. In fact, Decacons (startups with valuations over $10 billion) like BYJUS, Swiggy and Flipkart all find their origins in Bengaluru.

The Karnataka government has actively encouraged innovation by creating a thriving business environment, investing in human capital, etc.

Since 1998, the Government of Karnataka has hosted the Bangalore Tech Summit (previously known as Bangalore IT.com) to encourage and celebrate entrepreneurship in the state and promote established and emerging companies. providing a forum for entrepreneurs, researchers and other stakeholders. startup ecosystem.

After a two-year hiatus (the last two editions of the summit were held virtually), the Bengaluru Tech Summit (BTS) is back in physical form and promises to become Asia’s largest tech event. increase.

Organized by the State Department of Electronics, IT, Biotechnology, Science and Technology and co-hosted by the Software Technology Park of India (STPI), the three-day event will take place from 16-18 November 2022 at the Bangalore Palace, Bangalore. It would be held. .

2022 will also be BTS’ Silver Jubilee Edition, bringing together global technology leaders, founders, technology heads, prominent government officials, academia and other industry heavyweights under the same roof.

BTS 2022 will provide a platform for startups at various stages to share their vision of the future and showcase disruptive technologies in deep tech, biotech and other sectors defining the future.

Exploring BTS 2022 Celebrating BTS Silver Jubilee With Tech4NexGen Theme

In the past, Karnataka government flagship events have been attended by several prominent dignitaries. The 24th edition of his BTS was virtually inaugurated by then-Vice President of India Venkaiah his Naidu, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered his inaugural address at his BTS 2020 via video conference.

Over the years, the event has been attended by heads of Fortune 500 companies, Nobel laureates, World Economic Forum leaders and technology evangelists from around the world.

This year, the Karnataka government aims to take things up a notch in order to add more value to attendees.

Here’s what you can expect from BTS 2022.

Insightful sessions with a wealth of speakers: The event will bring together over 350 speakers from sectors, countries and continents to delve into the opportunities and challenges of the Indian tech ecosystem.

Join Emmanuelle Charpentier, Nobel laureate for CRISPR technology. Ajay K. Sud, Principal Scientific Advisor to the Government of India and Mohandas Pai, Chairman of Arling Capital.

Conferences and Topics: The Summit will feature a range of insightful discussions on AI, Cloud Computing, 5G, Hybrid Cloud, Fintech, Mobility, Space Technology, Edge Computing, Biopharmaceuticals, Bioenergy, Genomics, Gene Editing, Genomic Medicine and more. It features five parallel tracks covering the topics covered. Big data such as drug discovery and bio-investment.

Attendees will have the opportunity to interact with a list of distinguished speakers and learn the basics of building a successful startup. The track will also cover topics such as the future of digital public goods, women in tech, and social entrepreneurship.

BTS Exhibition: More than 330 startups will showcase their technologies in various fields such as healthtech, agritech, edtech and rural tech. The exhibition aims to be the largest exhibition of its kind in the country, connecting and collaborating with participating startups, selling their solutions, showcasing their technologies and gaining exposure among 50,000 visitors. is intended to obtain

Global Innovation Alliance: Heads of technology and diplomacy from 17 countries join the three-day event. Partner countries such as France, Australia, Canada, Finland, Denmark, Germany, UK and Switzerland will conduct sessions during the summit. The ministerial delegation will also hold several B2B and G2G meetings to explore new avenues for cooperation.

Other key highlights: After the successful first virtual edition in 2021, India US Tech Conclave 2.0 will be held in physical format for the first time. The purpose of the conclave is to foster dialogue between her two largest democracies in the world and explore strategic cooperation in areas such as IT, deep tech and other emerging technologies.

Additionally, the summit will feature Lab2Market exhibitions from leading R&D institutes in India, technical quizzes and more.

who should attend

This summit will bring together IT, electronics, biotech, start-up founders, entrepreneurs, technology professionals, academia and researchers, tech enthusiasts, and young professionals exploring disruptive technologies to impact people’s lives. and other stakeholders in the sector.

A one-stop destination for all things technology, BTS 2022 will provide lucrative opportunities for attendees to interact, engage, network and collaborate for mutual benefit.

