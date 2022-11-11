Ping An innovating with technology to support China’s transition to a low-carbon economy





HONG KONG & SHANGHAI, Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The financial sector has lucrative opportunities in financing climate change, says Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (” Ping An ” or “Group”, HKEx:2318; SSE:601318).

Speaking at the Singapore Fintech Festival, Larsen said: The group’s efforts to measure and track environmental impact and create his ESG rating framework for other companies are “a constructive move to introduce global standards to Chinese companies, starting with our own.” It shows our commitment to “become a force”.

Launched in 2021, Ping An’s artificial intelligence-based ESG rating system is helping drive responsible investment in China. Covering over 4,500 of his A-share listed companies and over 2,700 Hong Kong listed companies. We evaluate over 4,600 corporate bond issuers and 58,000 green bonds in the fixed income market and nearly 140 fund managers and over 14,900 funds in the fund market.

Ping An is also driving business innovation to support China’s transition to a low-carbon economy. In May, Ping An Bank (SZ:000001) launched Low Carbon Home, a personal carbon account platform for 110 million of his UnionPay credit and debit card customers. The platform calculates a customer’s personal carbon emission reduction based on the customer’s spending pattern. The program can motivate individual customers to do more by showing them how low-carbon behavior is helping the environment. “This is certainly a lucrative opportunity for us, allowing our customers to manage their emissions profiles,” Larsen said. We are developing a platform to monitor emissions and have already landed the first pilot in October 2021. The platform monitors carbon emissions data in real time and aids in quality audits. Post-credit management of carbon assets and assessment of client environmental performance.

There is also a huge opportunity for innovation in the insurance industry in managing catastrophes caused by extreme climate change, Larsen said. Ping An Property & Casualty launched the National Disaster Risk Platform 2.0 in 2021 to help manage and mitigate risk in agriculture. Utilizing 1.4 billion data points on hazards, internal underwriting and claims records nationwide, the platform assesses the risk of nine types of natural disasters and provides early warnings to business owners, property owners and car owners. can be used to send In 2021, more than 170,000 disaster prevention alerts and disaster prevention information will be sent to his more than 50,000 farmers, and farmers’ losses will be reduced by 38.25 million RMB in total.

With the COP27 climate change conference underway, Larsen said there was “grounds for optimism” about the scale of China’s push for positive change. In Shenzhen, where Ping An is headquartered, at least half the cars in the city of 18 million people are electric, and the country is making “big strides” in renewable energy, he said. Ping An Property & Casualty has launched a dedicated service for electric vehicle owners through the ‘Ping An Auto Owner’ app. The fast charging station locator service enables users in over 300 cities to find the nearest charging station with the click of a button on the app.

