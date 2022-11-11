Africa is a rising tech hub





Dr. Leon Eisen is an inventor, entrepreneur, board member of the Global Africa Leadership Council, WBAF Senator, and founder of Oxitone Medical.

Technological progress and innovation are driving human evolution. I believe that in the next 10-20 years, the digital economy, AI, and the Web3 revolution will impact every aspect of our lives, including the production and consumption of food, the production of goods, the way we pay, the way we learn, and healthcare. I’m here.

We are in the midst of a unique once-in-a-lifetime business opportunity. If I don’t take advantage of this opportunity, I don’t think my successor will forgive me.

The digital revolution has often been driven by young entrepreneurs. As a result of their innovative ideas, new technologies and business models have been developed, enabling us to solve the major challenges facing humanity, such as climate change, health problems, food shortages, wealth and financial instability. Become.

In the 1960s, many African countries began to grow their economies by investing in manufacturing. Eventually, a spin-off was born in the software and electronics field. Over time, these spin-offs grew into profitable industries, bringing revenues to African countries. Some have called these industries the “next Silicon Valley.” Basically, the West African region has the potential to rival that of the Americas.

I have met many African entrepreneurs and tech leaders during my time as a board member of a non-profit organization whose mission is to foster innovation, leadership and collaboration within and outside Africa. I was impressed with how motivated, creative and dedicated they are.

leading role

Globally, African entrepreneurs have played a leading role in recent years. The World Economic Forum (WEF) has named six African startups on its 2022 Technology Pioneers list that are shaping industries ranging from healthcare to retail and many more.

According to the Africa Private Capital Activity Report, private capital funding will reach a record level of US$4.4 billion in 2021, 63% above the average annual funding of US$2.7 billion from 2016 to 2020. In total, Pertek found that 681 equity his rounds had been raised. by 640 startups. However, the distribution of VC deals in Africa is uneven across regions. West Africa attracted the most VC deals in 2021, but multi-regional deals dominated by value. According to the Venture Capital in Africa Report, West Africa will attract the largest number of VC deals in Africa (33%) in 2021. A staggering 23% of all early-stage VC investments went to Nigeria. At the same time, “East Africa, North Africa and Southern Africa each accounted for an equal share of last year’s transaction value, each accounting for 20% of the total transaction value.”

Despite global inflation and a macroeconomic environment discouraging investment, the African venture capital ecosystem remained bullish in the first half of 2022, with 445 venture capital deals (against 300 unique companies) and set another record with over $3.5 billion in funding. Additionally, VC deals are projected to hit him at $7 billion by 2023.

Startups are raising money in a variety of industries, but financial, IT, consumer discretionary and telecom services are the most active. According to the Venture Capital in Africa Report, the financial sector dominates around 32% of financing deals, followed by information technology at 16%, putting him in second place. Despite its importance, healthcare attracts only 4% of investment.

Until about six years ago, there were no unicorn startups in Africa. So the startup was worth over $1 billion for him. Today, the continent is home to seven start-ups worth over $1 billion. In 2021, four African startups have achieved unicorn status.

Task

However, there are many challenges that must be overcome for Africa to realize its full business potential. An estimated 70% of African start-ups lack access to the talent and capital to grow their business. Only 27% of startups were founded by women in the first half of 2022, while Africa-based investors accounted for 29% of total investment. Building a diverse startup ecosystem in the country is essential to sustain growth momentum and power the technological and digital revolution. African VC firms, accelerators, entrepreneurship programs, and grants from governments and non-profit organizations should make up this ecosystem.

Startup accelerators play a special role in the startup ecosystem. Entrepreneurship talent is realized here through intensive learning and experimentation. According to the Venture Capital in Africa Report, currently in the startup landscape only 6% of business activity comes from his incubators and accelerators.

Corporate venture capital is another aspect of the startup ecosystem. Some international companies are increasing their presence in Africa by investing in or acquiring promising start-ups that fit their business model. However, as of 2018, there were over 400 African companies generating more than $1 billion in revenue each year. Partnerships with these companies are great opportunities for African startups to grow.

Advance

To transform this incredible human and business potential into a world-leading technology hub, I encourage African business leaders and entrepreneurs to work in harmony with governments, venture capitalists and startup accelerators. I suggest. Entrepreneurs should develop the leadership mindset and skills that build the culture and values ​​around their startups and ultimately attract investors and strategic partners.

Successful leadership is not only about meeting opportunities and challenges, but also about continually learning and sharing experiences and knowledge. Creating an inspiring vision, setting measurable goals, and empowering people to achieve them is what drives business success. Our collective efforts can make the continent a global hub for innovation, technology and humanity.

