Verified.africa and Ingressive team up for Hackfest2022: Tech Conference for Innovation in Africa.





KYC startup Verified.africa and parent company Seamfix limited partnered with Ingressive for Good to host the 2022 annual Hackfest event and three-day hackathon-themed Digital Identity Transformation.

The Verified.africas platform is live in Ghana, South Africa, Nigeria, and Kenya, enabling businesses to verify the identity of one or thousands of customers in seconds for rapid customer onboarding and digital security. increase.

The Startup API enables real-time verification and validation services by connecting to multiple trusted databases that perform background checks and provide a wide range of data records to ensure high-quality KYC compliance.

Hackfest 2022 will center around this partnership with Ingressive for good, an educational technology nonprofit that provides resources and support for African talent. Hackfest 2022 is a technical conference that brings together technologists from Nigeria, Ghana and South Africa to drive sustainable innovation and build projects to address problems. Real-world issues and internet security issues.

This year’s edition features a hackathon that brings together a number of tech influencers and emerging African technologists to build digital KYC solutions using Verified.africas APIs.

At the hackathon, 20 different teams compete for the winner’s prize by building an app that improves customer security and identity to detect and prevent online fraud.

Participants will be given the opportunity to present their solutions in front of a technical panel, and the winners will be judged based on various criteria set by the judges.

As part of its mission to make digital identities accessible to all Africans, Verified.africa has announced that this hackathon with Ingressive for good will leverage its network and resources to continue advancing its mission1. I think it’s one way.

From day one of our launch in Nigeria in 2019, we have always set our sights on the pan-African market, with the goal of bringing digital security across the continent. With over 200 million customer verifications in four countries, our team is keenly aware of the challenges of building and scaling products.So we partnered with Ingressive

We look forward to sponsoring the next generation of KYC solutions and driving innovation within and beyond the industry – Frank Atube, Chief Operating Officer, Verified.africa.

The hackathon will take place on November 12, 2022 in Lagos at the Landmark Events Center.

To use Verified.africa in Ghana, Nigeria, Kenya, or South Africa, click here to get started.

Get the best African tech newsletters in your inbox

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://techcabal.com/2022/11/11/verified-africa-and-ingressive-team-up-for-hackfest2022-a-tech-conference-for-african-innovation/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos