Technology, personalization and skin microbiome innovation led by South Korea, according to Seventure Partners





Earlier this month, French-based venture capital firm Seventure Partners announced plans to unlock its third wave of microbiome innovation funds in the first quarter of 2023 (Q1). Life III Fund. Isabelle de Cremoux, CEO of Seventure Partners, said the goal is to continue investing in the innovative and rapidly evolving space of the microbiome in all areas including the skin, oral cavity, vagina and gut. I was.

of [microbiome] The field continues to gain momentum in all applications, not just skin care. In fact, as science discovers more about the microbiome and its role in linking microbiome composition to the human immune system, general health, and many diseases and health conditions, Cremoux told his CosmeticsDesign-Europe.

And there’s still a lot of potential in the broader microbiome category, she said, an area that Seventure Partners and the wider industry must watch closely.

Rise of enabling technology

Looking more specifically at the skin microbiome, Klemme said there has been a clear increase in the use of technology across topical and oral applications to better understand an individual’s skin microbiome.

The past two years have seen enabling technology advances, she said, that have made it possible to measure the composition of the microbiome faster, cheaper and more accurately.

Just last month, Seventure Partners invested in an innovative company in this space, she said. Her Clinical Microbiomics A/S, a Danish microbiome research company, is known for her pioneering work on clonal-level microbiome her profiling and associated rich datasets.

They pave the way for better mapping of bugs in all organisms under sampling, not just bacteria. They have many clients in the skin microbiome in addition to the gut microbiome, she said.

For skin care formulators and brands, this level of measurement will allow tracking of patterns between groups and provide insight into how to set up clinical trials and product testing, she said.

individual skin microbiome

Another change Seventure Partners noted was a clearer focus on personalization in the skin microbiome space across groups of people.

At the moment, we see a lot of devices and tools from high-end or high-priced skin care brands where individuals have their own profiles and diagnostics and are marketed with the right products.

For many companies, this was an extension of existing services, but for others it could be a core focus, she said.

Earlier this month, British science and engineering expert Camilo Cardenes, principal consultant in the consumer arm of Sagentia Innovation, said that genomics, microbiome analysis and biomarker sensing could help ensure this personalized space of beauty. said to be changing.

Cardenes said the industry must move forward is to use the growing amount of data captured by these technologies to inform the development of new products that meet consumer needs. I was.

South Korea’s leader in the world

Asked whether there is a market ahead of innovation in the skin microbiome in general, Kremu said South Korea.

Don’t be surprised if I mention Korea. Because South Korea is one of the world’s leading countries in skincare in general, and in terms of microbiome, not only the skin, but also the global microbiome, including the gut microbiome. world.

In comparison, progress in the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region has not been at the same level, she said.

I haven’t seen much in Africa so far, and it starts in the Middle East from a consumer expectations standpoint and a market standpoint, but the products are usually not necessarily invested or produced in the same region. Europe sees a lot of innovation pushes that aren’t necessarily marketed in those markets, she said.

On what the future holds for the global skin microbiome market in the next three to five years, Cremoux said: Some products go into the refrigerator. So to get more effective and more natural products, it might be the entrance to your bathroom refrigerator.

And I think that description, individualization, as well as digital digital interpretation for sale, is the future of being group-by-group, pattern-by-pattern, or completely individualized.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cosmeticsdesign-europe.com/Article/2022/11/09/Skin-microbiome-innovation-seeing-tech-personalisation-and-South-Korea-lead-the-way-says-Seventure-Partners The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos