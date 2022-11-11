Apple loses talent to Google as it pushes to improve spotlight and launch search engine





According to The Information, Apple is looking to improve Spotlight search, but it’s still years away from launching a search engine that can rival Google’s.

A paywall report explains that Apple’s search technology faces setbacks amid talent loss to Google. In 2018, Apple sought to bolster its web search engine development by acquiring Laserlike, a machine learning startup founded by three former Google search engineers. The company’s technology recommended his website based on the user’s interests and browsing history. Now, the Laserlike founder is reportedly back at Google.

Apple’s search team is believed to have at least 200 employees, powering the technology behind Spotlight, Siri Suggestions, and Siri-provided answers. A source from the team told The Information that the company will take at least four years to replace Google search. Google pays Apple about $15 billion a year to maintain its position as the default search engine on Apple devices, but Apple, which has developed an internal rival to Google Search, has had regular engagements with Google over the deal. You can increase its influence during negotiations.

Meanwhile, Apple is apparently in talks to use the technology to power Apple Music and App Store searches. Apple currently uses search technology to generate data for Apple teams that are developing apps that use natural language processing, such as the Translate app, and uses tweets to identify newsworthiness that should appear in the results. events and recommend Apple news articles. One of the team’s immediate priorities is said to be improving Spotlight to handle “100x” more queries than it does today.

