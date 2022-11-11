THE INFINITE EXPLORE THE SPACE STATION IN VR





I stand on the International Space Station in front of an astronaut who throws a ball in front of me. Instead of passing over my shoulder, the ball passes through me in virtual reality (VR). Both the ball and the space station exist only in my goggles.

Space Explorers: THE INFINITE is an interactive exhibit located in Richmond, California that allows attendees to experience the International Space Station (ISS) in VR. It also features Ryoji Ikeda’s immersive art show “The Universe in the Universe”. The experience takes about an hour in total, and after spending 35 minutes in space, participants can explore Ikeda’s art exhibits.

Both the VR and art portions of the exhibit were great. The experience was rough at times, but the positive elements of the exhibit far outweighed the negative. Our VR visit to the ISS was extremely fun and educational. Equally captivating was Mr. Ikeda’s art installation, which incorporates moving lights and audio.

The VR component of the exhibit takes place in a large room with a simple three-dimensional model of the ISS against a backdrop of stars. Glowing orbs float around the room and expand when touched, engaging viewers in different types of immersive exhibits. With so much more orbs than time to push, most participants are left with a unique experience. You can also coordinate with your friends to grab the same orb. In the VR world, the person, stranger, and staff avatars in your party are assigned different colors so you can easily distinguish them.

Some of my favorite orbs have put us inside the ISS with astronauts on board. All the footage was shot on the ISS, so the experience felt incredibly real. The orbs contain information about the history of space exploration and the lives of astronauts on the ISS, and we found these mini exhibits to be an incredibly fun way to learn. In other cases, the orbs displayed views of space from the ISS.

On average, these orbs are more immersive than the rest of the VR exhibit due to the lack of lifelike detail in the models of the ISS. Walking around the outside of the orb was fun, but not as impressive or immersive as the experience inside the orb.

Still, there was nothing to indicate what each orb contained, so it was exciting to choose which orbs to choose from. Not much.

In addition, small objects such as balls and clocks appear randomly, and participants can grab the objects and slam them into each other in a weightless manner. Sometimes me and my friend were both able to see the same objects and had a lot of fun doing her VR catch on them. However, a bit of frustration arose when one of us girlfriends would sometimes see objects that the others couldn’t see and kept looking for objects that weren’t there.

From the outset, the exhibit was set to engage the viewer. The entrance hall has a minimalist aesthetic, with lots of glowing lights and sleek black walls, and I was excited about the experience even before I put on my VR goggles. When you pass through the entrance hall, even the way the VR goggles are stored adds to the sense of presence. I gasped aloud when I saw the goggles lined up in glowing tubes.

One of my favorite parts of the exhibit was when I finally got to sit in my chair and watch the Earth rise in front of me. It was a breathtaking and awe-inspiring view. From our seats, the Earth was huge and occupied nearly all of our field of vision. Our view of Earth is a perfect reflection of what it would have looked like from the ISS, and this view is not something I will soon forget.

I was also very impressed that I didn’t feel nauseous during the experience. Staying in VR for more than 15 minutes tends to make me sick, but in this exhibition I didn’t feel that way even though it took more than twice as long. Upon entering the exhibit, one of the staff said he would be using the new version of his Oculus headset. The exhibition also has non-VR options in case attendees are too nauseated to continue.

At this point in the exhibit, a message popped up in front of me stating that my headset battery was low, interrupting my immersion a bit. Thankfully, one of his staff members came over and fixed the problem right away, so we were able to finish without any problems. All the staff were extremely helpful, friendly and very enthusiastic about the exhibits.

Mr. Ikeda’s art installation was a wonderful closing to the exhibition. After going to space, I wasn’t quite ready to return to the real world yet, so I loved my time exploring Ikeda’s exhibits. and emulates the feeling of weightlessness in space through mirrored corridors filled with moving lights and soundtracks. Using both art and VR to explore the spatial experience from different angles was effective, and the two mediums complemented each other well. The moving lights were mesmerizing to watch, and walking through the Hall of Mirrors while the exhibition’s soundtrack played was a fun experience.

From the ISS to the Hall of Mirrors, every element of the experience was immersive, making for a unique and unforgettable exhibit.

Editor’s Note: This article is a review and contains subjective thoughts, opinions and criticisms.

