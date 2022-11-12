Safety Innovations to Attract and Retain Quality Workers in Retail





The US retail and logistics industry will be short of about 250,000 workers in 2022. Working in a warehouse has acquired a notorious association with difficult situations. So how do we attract quality workers in this highly competitive labor market, and what does innovation in safety technology have to do with it?

Well, it’s really very simple. It starts with understanding that the modern workforce wants more than just a job. Workers no longer accept being mere cogs in machines. They are looking for meaningful experiences that enhance their everyday lives. They want to work for a whole-human themed organization that chooses to spend only a portion of their time working.

So how do you attract and retain top talent? Simply increasing salaries and benefits won’t cut them. Workers want something different now, and organizations that invest in their workers’ physical and mental health are at the top of that list. This is where innovations in safety technology come into play. New technologies on the market are not only playing a major role in reducing workplace injuries, increasing productivity, minimizing absenteeism and maximizing engagement, but they are also setting up exactly what your company does. It can also be a thing to do. Apart from competition in the labor market.

AI-driven safety wearables are leading the way in this particular area. These small, lightweight devices are designed to monitor worker behavior and warn of dangerous movements that can lead to back and shoulder injuries. These alerts improve awareness and reduce overall risk of injury. Track progress, complete training modules, analyze data, create visually appealing reports via mobile apps and centralized dashboards, and target and mitigate ergonomic risks becomes possible.

But the use of this technology goes far beyond mere injury prevention. In a highly competitive labor market such as warehousing, investing in wearable safety technology to promote a more proactive and inclusive approach to employee well-being can help employees truly appreciate more than just achievements. It can be a powerful tool for communicating to employees that they are being

One of the key benefits of implementing wearable safety technology and AI data-driven approaches to injury prevention is the role it plays in improving engagement and morale. Implementing a wearable safety program can help employees have a sense of purpose, promote personal growth and development, and enable them to have well-informed conversations with their managers. All of this leads to higher levels of engagement across the board.

Another big benefit is staff retention. Safety wearables reduce the chance of burnout, promote flexible working conditions, and help build a positive work environment where employees feel all valued and cared for, increasing loyalty. nurture and reduce turnover.

Including something like wearable safety technology in an organization’s arsenal can go a long way in enhancing its employee value proposition and in recruiting new and talented employees. But finding and hiring these workers is one thing. Once you have them, how do you keep them?

The first step to increasing retention is onboarding. During his first six months at a new job, most new hires are still undecided whether to stay with the organization long. Research shows that companies lose one to six of these new hires on average each month for the first three months. This is why onboarding is essential to ensuring retention and why wearable safety technology plays a key role.

Manual handling training is typically included in the onboarding process. However, research has proven that traditional safety training is not as effective as it should be. Not only is this training usually not sticky, it’s also unappealing. As such, many new employees mentally check out before starting a new job.

Incorporating wearable safety technology and AI data-driven safety solutions into the onboarding process not only improves workplace safety overall, but also ensures that new hires start talking about their own safety from the start. . It’s the solution that helps your workplace stand out, develop a dedicated and passionate workforce, and thrive for the long term.

There is no doubt that the retail and distribution warehousing sector is facing a labor shortage crisis. Smart organizations are adapting. Adopt new technologies to remain competitive in the labor market. Adopting wearables in safety training spaces is one small change that can make a huge difference, not only significantly reducing the cost of workplace injuries, but also attracting quality employees. It also leads to the growth of the workplace to maintain.

Anina-Marie Van Wyk is Content Manager at Soter Analytics, a global safety science company that manufactures AI-driven wearable solutions that reduce the risk of ergonomic injuries. Soter’s current clients include Giant Eagle, Travis Perkins, UFA, Wincanton, Woolworths and Roy Hill. Van Wyk studies the impact and benefits of wearable safety technology and contributes to industry publications such as OH&S Magazine, ISHN, Insurance News, Safety Solutions and Open Access Government.

