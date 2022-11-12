A book on human capital, innovation and disruptive digital technologies has been published in a galaxy of dignitaries





Lahore: Human Capital, Innovation and Disruptive Digital Technologies: A book titled Human Capital, Innovation and Disruptive Digital Technologies: A Multidimensional Perspective, written by seasoned international and national economists and academics in management sciences, was recently launched here.

Punjab Higher Education Minister Raja Yasir Humayun Sarfraz, Punjab Higher Education Commissioner Professor Shahid Mounir, Vice Chancellors of various universities and dignitaries of civil society at a local hotel in Lahore I attended the book launch ceremony.

The book is authored by eminent economists and academics in management sciences, including Professor Kaiser Abbas, Vice-Chancellor of Sargoda University, Professor Muhammad Shabaz, Beijing Institute of Chinese Studies, and Professor Shujat Mubarak, Karachi Institute of Management and Management. .

The book discusses the role of human capital in the context of technological development, innovation, resilience and ambidextrous behaviour. The book also provides a thorough analysis of the role of human capital in industry, corporate internationalization, and organizational ambidexterity, keeping in mind the dynamics of modern business. We have also outlined strategies for businesses to improve their readiness for the human capital that will form the basis of this new economy.

At the ceremony, Raja Yassir Humayun Sarfraz congratulated the authors for writing a book of value to economics and management science students and emphasized that business organizations should make the most of it. He thought the book offered diverse perspectives on human capital and its multifaceted roles and applications in organizations.

Pakistan has a very low capital and GDP as it relies heavily on traditional technology. Ideas need to be introduced into our economy. He went on to say that China has registered 600,000 of her patents by 2021. He emphasized that economists, especially students, are using modern technology and introducing innovative ideas to boost current very low annual incomes.

Author and UoS Vice Chancellor Professor Qaiser Abbas informed attendees that the book was written with a view to post-COVID-19 economic challenges. He highlighted the changing role of human capital and social development that has led to the need for a new paradigm of economic growth. He said the book would be very useful for managers, researchers, academics, and anyone interested in the dimension and development of human capital.

Another author, Professor Muhammad Shabaz, has dedicated this book to students and teachers who want to use new technologies to bring about new developments and innovate to boost Pakistan’s economy. He discussed a chapter devoted to exploring the evolution of human capital and its various definitions and dimensions.

Professor Shujat Mubarak, a prominent media and civil society representative, also delivered a speech at the ceremony.

