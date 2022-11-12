BioInteractions Celebrates 30th Anniversary





BioInteractions, an R&D company specializing in biomaterials technology for the medical device industry, celebrates its 30th anniversary.

Thirty years ago, BioInteractions founder Ajay Luthra had a dream of improving the effectiveness of biocompatible treatments to enhance patient care. He improves the use and longevity of a wide range of medical devices, including stents, valves, and catheters, by creating cutting-edge materials that have become key elements behind the success of many of today’s medical devices. He built BioInteractions to bring his vision to life. Medical equipment.

According to BioInteractions, coatings are just beginning to shape the future of the industry. The company that enables most of the world’s leading medical device OEMs has bold plans for new products that maintain efficacy, durability and safety at the heart of innovation.

This week, the company celebrates the success of the first revolutionary antithrombotic material developed for biocompatible coatings on medical devices. Over the decades, BioInteractions has grown to be a valued partner to leading healthcare technology manufacturers by providing leading products that improve long-lasting lubricity, anticoagulation and antimicrobial protection. All based on insights into biomaterials, blood chemistry and the body’s anatomical systems. Coatings serve as components within solutions as diverse as the Affinity Oxygenator System and the Certofix Protect Catheter, among many other devices.

BioInteractions Commercial Director Arjun Luthra said: For the past 30 years, the BioInteractions team has developed innovative biocompatible technology solutions. Thanks to our innovations, our solutions have revolutionized patient care by helping device-related procedures succeed, reducing the risk of rejection and minimizing post-operative infections. We are particularly proud of our track record in safety as well as efficacy. To date, we have never had to recall a product, thanks to the careful testing that goes into manufacturing. This honors my father’s legacy in improving health and reducing risk for both patients and professionals.

