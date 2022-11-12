Adventures in the Metaverse: Part 1 – Horizon World





Meta Platforms Inc. has had a tumultuous month. The company’s lofty vision of a connected metaverse where users can virtually interact at scale isn’t going according to plan. Following an internal report in mid-October that found metaverse platforms Decentraland and The Sandbox each had less than 1,000 daily active users, Meta locked down its Horizon platform and shut down its existing We have paused the rollout of new features while we work to improve the user experience of Elements. The world of virtual reality.

The report also revealed that only 9% of user-built worlds were visited by at least 50 people. Most of the time they don’t get any visits at all.

Users cite glitches in the world and weird branded content as some of the reasons they won’t return to virtual environments.

Major brands such as Nike, Wendys, Samsung, Coca-Cola, Louis Vuitton, Adidas, and Gucci have flagged themselves in different worlds of the Metaverse, leaving some users overwhelmed by the barrage of advertising.

Nowhere seems safe from the ever-expanding modern capitalism.

While the early interactive platforms that paved the way for the Metaverse, such as Runescape and IMVU, offered an escape from the drudgery of reality, Meta allows the outside world to invade what was once a sacred space. You may have made a serious mistake in

Who wants to spend their leisure time in a beta that poorly replicates an already stressful reality?

To answer this question, I donned my Oculus Quest 2 (now rebranded as Meta Quest) headset and delved into uncharted territory. This is what i found:

horizon world

I started my stay by patronizing Horizon Worlds, one of Metas’ official metaverse apps. When I stepped into the lobby, I was warmly greeted by two patrons.

My first impression was that everyone in the virtual world was open. Our physical world becomes less connected as the population grows. Approaching a stranger in a movie theater or restaurant and starting a conversation is a serious sin.

Most people, myself included, are quick to assume that an intruder wants something from them. They are salespeople seeking some kind of business relationship. At bars, concerts, or functions where large amounts of alcohol are served, personal space barricades are temporarily removed, but some degree of security is always required.

The Metaverse rewrites the traditional script of social interaction, and this is by design. Mark Zuckerberg is, for the most part, a nasty person. He’s a typical computer nerd and wouldn’t have expected it to be a household name. It is even less likely that he foresaw that he would have to testify before Congress in a visibly offensive position, his PR attempts being mercilessly ridiculed, memized, and robotized. I came to compare his character to the lifeless plot.

So it makes sense that he would try to build a virtual world where the growing segment of anxiety-ridden millennials and Gen Z would feel at home.

We’re all used to the phenomenon of low-key, non-confrontational keyboard warriors trolling social media and being the loudest in chat rooms.

The unique blend of anonymity and face-to-virtual face contact in the Metaverse elicits confidence and sociability in people while maintaining the calm expression of a civilized human present during real-world interactions. It seems that.

The platform also provides respite from potentially dangerous or overly stressful real-world social situations.

One Horizons user explained that socializing at a local pub would likely end in a physical confrontation, so she prefers to socialize virtually.

In-app features

According to another Horizon user, the app’s featured concerts, documentaries, and games had room for improvement.

The 3D theater was captivating at first, but its luster quickly faded, leaving me with an overwhelming sense of what I was doing.

Rudimentary graphics and shallow mechanics contribute to an in-app game that feels novel rather than an immersive experience with replay value. A Star Wars-themed first-player shooter and space battles provided a bit of entertainment, but not as much value as his well-developed console and PC titles.

One user explained that they used a friend’s headset to demo VR for the first time. She enjoyed several apps offered by Meta, but was similarly underwhelmed by Horizons’ in-app gaming experience and overwhelmed by the app’s increased price. Many of them include in-game purchases along with the first app.

Meta may have lost more than $700 billion in market value since the long-awaited rollout of the Metaverse, but the foundation is well established to give the company a big head start in any competition. While sketchy in the current iteration, Zuckerberg’s vision of a purely virtual social experience is moving forward. Like it or not, virtual social communities are better than none at all.

Stay tuned for Metaverse Adventures: Part 2 – Decentraland and Other Strange Plains

