Google Pixel 8 Pro suddenly becomes the ultimate Android phone





Join our newsletter

All the best features, news, tips and deals to help you live a better life through technology

Thank you for registering for T3. You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

I had a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.

By submitting your information, you agree to our Terms of Service (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and you are over 16 years of age.

I was almost shocked that the Google Pixel 7 and Google Pixel 7 Pro became arguably the best Android phones on the market almost overnight.

But now, before the noise subsided over the Pixel 7’s launch, rumored specs for the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro have leaked, giving us some insight into what the successor could offer.

Both phones, especially the Pixel 8 Pro, sound like true Android flagships. That’s really exciting, and in even more exciting Pixel news, we got the best look yet at what the Google Pixel 8 Pro looks like thanks to this in-depth concept video.

The Google Pixel 8 Pro concept video published here, courtesy of talented graphic designers Science & Knowledge (opens in new tab), shows the Pixel 8 Pro boasting a new design. Similar to the Pixel 7 Pro, but with a new rear-mounted strip screen.

That screen sits above the rear-facing camera array and displays app icons. When you put the phone down, it looks like a small screen that lets you view notifications and access commonly used apps.

As for the display, the Pixel 8 Pro in video features a 6.7-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The screen resolution is 1440 x 3120 with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. However, a recent spec leak instead points to the Pro’s screen having a resolution of 2822×1344. The display is also shown to support HDR10+, offers up to 2000 Nits of brightness, and uses Corning Gorilla Glass Victus as the cover.

In terms of software, the Pixel 8 Pro here matches the latest leak and has Android 14 listed as the OS. According to leaked information, Android 14 is codenamed “Upside Down Cake”.

The phone, meanwhile, is powered by the rumored upcoming Google Tensor G3 system-on-chip (SoC), with up to 16GB of RAM, up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage, and three rear-facing cameras. is also shown. , including a 64MP main camera. The Pixel 8 Pro also has a 32MP selfie camera.

When it comes to features, the phone comes with IP68 dust and water resistance, a USB Type-C charging port, a 3D Sonic Max fingerprint sensor, and a 5,500 mAh battery that supports 50W fast charging.

Finally, the $800 price is listed. This translates to £679 or €776 with a planned release date of October 2023.

T3 take: The specs feel pretty accurate, but as for that second rear screen…

Overall, I think this is a very good first crack to show what the Pixel 8 Pro looks like. Agree that you don’t think so, and the prominent rear camera array will probably remain next year.

The specs listed also feel perfectly doable, aside from a few blunders around screen resolution and max RAM (12GB instead of 16GB was the leaked one) and the latest in the Android phone rumor factory It’s clear that the Pixel 8 Pro will be powered by a Tensor G3 processor and will be able to run Android 14 right out of the box.

That said, I doubt Google has included a second strip screen attached to the back. It looks very pretty here and helps show notifications when the phone is face down, but I’m not sure how it helps access apps. information, it may have more features.

Bottom line, the conclusion I got from this concept design video and the recent spec leak is that the Pixel 8 Pro suddenly sounds like it’s going to be a very powerful Android phone that could end up being eaten at the top tables. That’s it. number of flagship phones in 2023. It sounds like it has some really strong specs, and if this concept design is somehow accurate, it’s also a super stylish design. For Pixel fans it’s going to be exciting It seems like there are a lot of things.

Today’s best Google Pixel 7 Pro deals

(opens in new tab)

no contract

unlimited minutes

unlimited text

4GB data

Call:

Includes calls to MX & CA

text:

Includes messaging to MX and CA

data:

(Slow down to 128kbps) (opens in new tab)

no contract

unlimited minutes

unlimited text

4GB data

Call:

Includes calls to MX & CA

text:

Includes messaging to MX and CA

data:

(Slow down to 128kbps speed)

free

(opens in new tab) ahead of time (opens in new tab)

no contract

unlimited minutes

unlimited text

10GB data

Call:

Includes calls to MX & CA

text:

Includes messaging to MX and CA

data:

(Slow down to 128kbps) (opens in new tab)

no contract

unlimited minutes

unlimited text

10GB data

Call:

Includes calls to MX & CA

text:

Includes messaging to MX and CA

data:

(Slow down to 128kbps speed)

free

(opens in new tab) ahead of time (opens in new tab)

no contract

unlimited minutes

unlimited text

15GB data

Call:

Includes calls to MX & CA

text:

Includes messaging to MX and CA

data:

(Slow down to 128kbps) (opens in new tab)

no contract

unlimited minutes

unlimited text

15GB data

Call:

Includes calls to MX & CA

text:

Includes messaging to MX and CA

data:

(Slow down to 128kbps speed)

free

(opens in a new tab) in advance

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.t3.com/news/google-pixel-8-pro-suddenly-sounds-like-the-ultimate-android-phone The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos