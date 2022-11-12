New Google Home app pinpoints landings [Gallery]





The Google Home app started out as a solid way to manage smart home devices, but with a flood of new hardware and the legacy of the Nest, it doesn’t feel like it’s keeping up. , Google is moving towards a new Google Home app that promises some big promises, and we’ve gathered some first impressions over the past few days.

New section breaks muscle memory better

The first big change you’ll see in the new Google Home app is the main page, which is significantly different from the previous design. If you have muscle memory to perform tasks on existing apps, you’ll have to relearn everything for new apps.

worth it.

The original Home app was designed around the idea of ​​using only two pages for all operations. One page for all devices and another page for the activity feed.

The redesign greatly expands these pages.

First, there is the “Favorites” page. This is a customizable page, but it has some static elements. At the top of the page are buttons for accessing all cameras, all lighting products, dedicated shortcuts to Nest/Google Wifi devices and settings, and thermostats.

All of these dedicated pages have been redesigned from their previous look, with the camera page showing a similar but slightly improved design. to organize lighting by room. A dropdown for each room that lets you quickly control individual lights with a tap. For me this is a big improvement!

The Wi-Fi page has been simplified. I always thought the previous design was ugly and slow, so this is definitely the best. You’ll see your network status and number of connected devices at a glance at the top, along with options to share passwords, manage his family’s Wi-Fi, and run a speed test just below. , below which you can see detailed settings and history.

The climate page is unchanged from the previous home app design.

The rest of the Favorites page is up to you.

It is blank by default and has an “edit” view where you can select which devices to display on the page. Shortcuts such as lights, locks, and camera live view can be set here. You can also broadcast, call home devices, or create Google Assistant shortcuts. Useful page!

But of course there are some complaints.

My biggest problem with the Favorites page is the inability to add groups of devices to the page. Each device appears as its own toggle. So if you want to turn off all lights in a room with one click, you can’t do that. It doesn’t take long to get to that quick access toggle, but it’s really frustrating that you can’t add one room as one button.

Also, you cannot reorganize the layout. Based on alphabetical order and where the device is located in the house. Realistically, the first thing you see when you open the Home app is your Nest Cam with Floodlight, but that’s not an option unless you rename it or create a fake room.

Another question I have is how this page will work, especially for a huge number of non-device users. I have a lot of different lights and smart home devices in my house, so many of these changes allow me to easily control them all. But with fewer devices, many of the changes Google made don’t make as much sense and may actually feel like a downgrade from the previous experience. While the original Home app clearly organized the entire smart home front and center, the new version puts some of that information under another layer. This is fine if you have a lot of devices, but not very useful if you have a few.

Moving on to other pages, there is a dedicated page that shows everything in Home, which is virtually identical to the original Home app. Devices are divided by room in a scrolling list. As a secondary means of access, this design works very well. Google has also made the process of adding new devices a little more straightforward with a floating button at the bottom of this screen.

The Automations tab replaces the “Routines” shortcut in the original Home app. This is a good way to show Google’s intentions about what the future will look like. Functionality is largely unchanged from what we’re used to, with a few light design tweaks.

Dedicated settings tab is amazing

Perhaps the biggest improvement on these pages is the revamped settings page.

Home members are briefly displayed at the top of the page, with quick shortcuts to device, room, and group settings below. It can get a little cluttered with a lot of stuff, but it works. Below that are similar rows with settings, video/music services, and similar options for integrating devices from other accounts.

There is also an “Add” button that displays all actions that might fit that description.

Below that are two more settings sections. Home features and Nest service and support. Both are concise and easy to navigate, and I really can’t express how big an improvement this is.It’s still easy to get lost in the individual device menus, especially the new Nest Cam offerings, but this is great for the Home app as a whole. It’s a big step in the right direction.

If you look side by side, you can see how much it has changed.

Google needs to find a way to avoid having 3 settings menus in the same app.

The display on the Nest Cam is still a little hard to see, but much better

One of my biggest gripes with Google’s smart home efforts over the past year is that the company’s new Nest cameras lag far behind older models. rice field.

The new Google Home app fixes this significantly.

A great way to do that is basically to port the Nest app’s camera feed page to the Home app. By default, you’ll see a live feed at the top of your screen and a list of events below. Tap an event to view the recording if recording is enabled. Above that are buttons for viewing the feed full screen, or to toggle history to see a vertical scrolling timeline of recordings. It would be great if it had 24/7 recording.

You’ll also notice that two buttons have been added. One ‘info’ button to show familiar faces in events and other details, as well as turning off the camera, setting a ‘quiet hour’, saving a clip, ‘familiar faces’ or a larger An overflow menu that allows you to access the history view, etc. A big improvement!

The Home app on this page feels a little slower and a little less reliable compared to the Nest app. This may be because I’m doing this test while traveling, but it’s still a big improvement.

The next big step here is to integrate the rest of Google’s Nest lineup into this new view. Google says this will happen “within the next year.” For now I’m stuck with the same view without history.

we are almost there. The nightmare is about to end.

there’s more to come

However, much remains to be done. The public preview of the Google Home app feels like it’s still in its early stages. The animation is a bit choppy in some areas (such as device page scrolling) and there are some features that clearly need improvement. Additionally, many of the basic settings and pages still use the old design, with a new look and access to the front.

That said, my general verdict over the last few days has been largely very positive. The app includes a cleaner, more convenient interface and many improvements I’ve been asking for over the past few years. If all Google did was offer a new Nest experience, I’d be happy. But this new design feels like it can handle smart homes for years to come.

I’m glad I gave Google another chance. The company really nailed it here, at least in my experience so far.

How do I get the new Google Home app?

A new version of the Google Home app is not yet widely available. It’s currently in a limited invite-only public preview.

home app[設定](button on main page) >[全般]>[パブリック プレビュー]You can sign up for the Google Home public preview from Just tap “Request Invitation”.

Google Home details:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://9to5google.com/2022/11/11/new-google-home-app/

