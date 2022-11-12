How Accelerators and Venture Funds Evaluate Deep Tech Startups





Alexey Posternak Chief Financial and Investment Officer of INTEMA.AI.

What do venture funds focus on when evaluating a startup? Breakthrough technology and revenue, founder personality and hard skills? Applied for an accelerator program or raised in a venture funding round? Anyone who has ever had a problem has probably been asked these questions.

Our experts regularly interact with dozens of deep tech startups using a multi-parameter scoring system to find the best ones. Based on my experience, here’s a basic overview of how accelerators and venture funds evaluate such startups.

Startup evaluation at the application stage

A thorough review of the startup begins as soon as the accelerator or fund manager receives the application. Venture funds review the company’s current position, how well it fits the fund’s investment focus and interests, how well it meets applicable mandatory standards, and whether there are any contract-breakers There is a screening process for investment agreements with startups).

All funds look and consider some basic factors such as dynamics and traction, but each fund has its own criteria and requirements. For example, we focus on cutting-edge deep technology solutions that are difficult to imitate.

Some funds invest in pre-seed rounds. This is an early stage that only involves testing key business hypotheses and producing the first version of the product for users. In this case, the fund pays less attention to traction and returns, and more to team competencies, personal qualities and experience.

Participant selection

As soon as the screening is finished, the fund rolls out a scoring system that evaluates startups using scores assigned to companies based on various performance indicators, upward trends or lack of indicators. It is a formalized and harmonized methodology for assessing start-up potential at any given time. Grading and final grades may change over time. Many prominent funds have their own scoring models. We evaluate promising start-ups based on over 300 parameters, in-depth product and technology evaluations to determine a company’s true competitiveness.

Funds with broad pipelines have complex multi-stage selection systems that help them handle a large number of applications without missing out on highly promising startups, but they can also overstaff analysts and investment managers. There is none.

All scores are then combined into a total. The top-scoring teams will eventually receive an investment or join an acceleration program if desired.

The goal of the scoring system is to identify top crops, potential market leaders, ignore subjective judgments and save resources. By the investment decision deadline, investment managers have clear information on:

team and its capabilities.

Products and indicators.

financial performance.

Marketing process and hypothesis testing in lead generation.

Reduce sales costs and increase revenue with sales and change processes.

Company change management process.

Technology reliability and innovation.

Code design and architecture.

Performance of models, datasets and AI applications.

Product economics.

Scalability.

Fund managers can see what resources the startup has and the time it takes for the team to grow into a market leader. Accelerators know how to build the most effective strategies for working with teams. For example, focusing on technology improvements or business metrics.

A basic startup evaluation approach

Each company’s process is slightly different, but here’s a general method. First of all, the fund looks at the team’s previous achievements. In our case, we are looking for a team with experience creating high-tech AI solutions. We believe that teams with strong engineering backgrounds can create technology-driven products.

Companies focused on technology start-ups typically assign dedicated experts to analyze the technology developed by the start-ups. Experts use their own tools to determine solution architecture, development process efficiency, network training change rate and speed, constraints, backlog management efficiency, technology scalability, and applicability in other countries. I have a checklist for

Product strategy (customer segments, value proposition, etc.), marketing, sales and financial metrics, change management, and team velocity are evaluated separately. Investment professionals assess market potential, competitive landscape, trends and prospects, and investment attractiveness.

This approach allows the company to quickly identify growth areas and bottlenecks in all company processes. While answering company questions, founders often start looking at their business from a different angle.

A thorough startup evaluation model allows venture funds to identify processes where teams lack “basic hygiene,” even at a later stage. This lack of hygiene makes it difficult, time consuming and expensive to grow the company. Some teams can’t handle the sales pipeline correctly and recognize growth points, while others can’t customize the architecture of their solution for foreign markets.

Conclusion

In my experience, startups often find the evaluation stage very helpful. It may open your eyes to challenges your team never thought of. After talking to venture funds and accelerators, startups often see for themselves what needs to be changed in existing processes or come up with new hypotheses about product concepts.

