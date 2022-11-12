Critical Pixel security bug finally fixed by Google in November patch





To date, Google’s Pixel smartphones have built a solid reputation for being one of the buggiest smartphones. Now, yes, these bugs can be annoying, especially when they affect your daily use and make your phone use a hassle. A Google Pixel customer going by the name David Schtz discovered such a dangerous security flaw in his phone in mid-2022 (via 9to5Google). A bug allowed anyone with a new SIM card to unlock a Pixel phone, even if they weren’t particularly tech savvy. All they had to do was take out the old SIM and insert the new SIM and he entered his PIN incorrectly 3 times. So the phone asks for his PUK code and voila. Put another way, all biometric lockscreen protections like fingerprint readers, PIN codes, etc. have been completely thrown out the window. Upon discovering this dangerous bug, Mr. Schtz immediately reported it to his Androids Vulnerability Rewards Program. Nonetheless, it was the recently rolled he November security patch (the first patch after the Pixel 7 was released) that finally fixed this issue, thankfully for all since the Pixel 4a available in the models of

Other bug fixes in the November 2022 update include fixes for increased battery drain on the Pixel 6 lineup, green display flickering on Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, and overall screen power consumption. will be However, there are many other issues that still need to be fixed. Google hopes to address it in the next future update.

In December, Google will release a more substantive Feature Drop update. This update should include some notable tweaks, new features, and improvements like Clear Calling and some Google Assistant features.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.phonearena.com/news/major-pixel-security-bug-fixed-google-november-patch_id143632 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

