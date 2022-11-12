6 Easy Ways to Access Your Google Account Settings on Android





There are always multiple ways to find them

Your Google Account hosts a variety of settings that you can access in one place. From personal information to useful security features, it’s essential to regularly review your Google Account settings. That way you can keep your account safe at all times.

To do this, you first need to know how to find your account settings. Most of the time, you can access Settings from the same place for everything, but if you’re using your favorite Samsung phone with a custom launcher or One UI, things might look a little different. Let’s see all the different methods we can use.

The Google app is installed by default on many modern Android devices, so it’s usually considered one of the most popular ways to access your account settings. No need to dig through system menus. All you need to do is:

Open your Google app. Tap your profile icon in the upper right corner of the screen.[Google アカウントの管理]Press the button.

This probably comes as no surprise, but many of Google’s other apps also include a way to access your account settings. Quickly and easily check account-related items without leaving a specific app. All you need to do is:

Open one of Google’s other apps, such as Gmail or Play Store. Tap your profile icon in the top right corner of the screen.[Google アカウントの管理]Click the button.

Gmail, Play Store, Google Maps, YouTube apps[Google アカウントの管理]button.

3. You can check account access in Pixel Launcher

If you happen to have a new Google Pixel 7 Pro, or almost any older Pixel with the default launcher, you can access your account directly from your home screen. You can check it out by doing this:

Swipe left on your home screen to see your news feed from the Google app. Tap your profile icon in the top right corner of the screen.[Google アカウントの管理]Tap the button.

If this doesn’t work, double-check your Pixel Launcher settings by doing the following:

Press and hold a blank space on your home screen. Select Home settings. Tap the button on the right side of the Swipe to access Google app to activate the feature. 4. You can check your Google account details in system settings

This method involves navigating the system menu to find your Google account settings. The location may vary slightly depending on your device and Android version. However, you can check the following as a general guide.

Open the Settings app. Go to Passwords & Accounts. If necessary, scroll down and tap your Google Account email address. Press Google Account. Go to the Settings main page.

Also, using the Google Assistant[パスワードとアカウント]You can also say or type “account settings” when jumping to the page.

If you have a recent Pixel or Samsung smartphone, there is also a second, slightly shorter method.[設定]→[Google]Go to[Google アカウントの管理]Tap the button.

5. Google Assistant lets you access settings with your voice

Google Assistant has a lot of useful commands you might forget, like the ability to access your Google Account settings. To quickly find settings, do the following:

Call your Google Assistant any way you like. Say or type “Assistant Settings”.[Google アカウントの管理]Tap the button.

Alternatively, you can tap your profile icon in the upper right corner of the Google Assistant popup to go directly to your Google Account settings.

6. Yes, you can also access your Chrome settings

If you prefer to access your account settings from the web instead, follow these simple steps.

Open the Google Account Settings web app in your browser of choice. Sign in to your account if necessary. After signing in, you will see the main page of your account settings.While in the settings you will want to change a few things

As you can see, Google has made it possible for you to find your account settings in every possible way. Whether it’s from Google’s own app or a web browser, there’s always an option to suit your needs and preferences. If you’re a proud new owner of a Google Pixel 7 or other Android phone, you’ll want to make a few tweaks during setup. Here are the settings you should change immediately on your new Pixel 7:

