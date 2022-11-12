Apple stalls in efforts to launch stronger search feature





A new report from The Information today delves into Apple’s ongoing efforts to develop “a search feature that could compete head-on with Google.” As part of these efforts, Apple acquired an AI news startup called Laserlike, founded by his group of engineers at Google in 2018. However, according to today’s report, the Laserlike founder is back at Google…

Laserlike co-founder Srinivasan Venkatachary held the role of senior director of Apple’s search team, helping manage at least 200 employees. This team is responsible for developing features like Spotlight and Siri Suggestions, as well as responses from the Siri voice assistant itself.

During his tenure at Apple, Venkatachary reported to John Giannandrea, Apple’s Vice President of Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence, who is also a former Google executive. Venkatachary also increased the headcount of Apple’s search team and focused on hiring Google search employees.

Venkatachary is back at Google along with the other Laserlike co-founders.

Venkatachari, who now serves as vice president of engineering at Google, reporting to senior vice president of technology and society James Manika, said people familiar with the matter said his portfolio includes technologies such as artificial intelligence. It includes a group tasked with tracking how it affects social issues. A fellow Venkatachary, he said Laserlike co-founders Steven Baker and Anand Shukla are also part of his team, the person said. It wasn’t clear what exactly the former Apple employee was working on.

But as today’s report points out, Apple and Google are both competitors and partners in the search industry. Most notably, Google will pay Apple an estimated $18 billion to $20 billion annually to remain the default search engine on all Apple devices. However, the deal faces a growing number of antitrust investigations.

It’s unclear if Apple plans to launch a dedicated Google Search replacement, but today’s report says the company is still “at least four years away.”

A person familiar with the team estimates that Apple is still at least four years away from launching a service that could replace Google Search. When that happens, you’ll definitely need to increase your team’s budget significantly. Since Bing has a relatively small share of the search market, Apple may be able to strike a deal with his Microsoft’s Bing similar to the deal Apple made with Google.

In the meantime, Apple is reportedly focused on expanding tech developers by the former Venkachatary team into “Apple Music and the App Store’s powerful search.” The technology can also be used to “generate data for his Apple team that develops applications using natural language processing, including translations.”

The Information’s full report is well worth reading and can be found here.

