Examiners Earn Spots in Google News Initiative Program





Let me just say that there remains uncertainty as to whether we have the right to update our readership with The Examiners internal story.

For a decade or so, I’ve been largely silent, believing that the shine of our spotlight should be on the newsmakers we cover, not the news journalists who produce it. .

But when COVID hit and we faced an existential crisis, we started to see how the stories of the dying community news industry intersect with the stories of the communities we cover.

Feedback is overwhelmingly positive. In fact, sharing our stories has played an important role in our relative recovery, although it started with his reader-supported COVID-19 Local News Fund in 2020. , it didn’t end there.

We piggybacked on that experience to build a deeper relationship with you, the audience. The question was how to enhance the content in a way that would enhance the business so that it could survive in the long run.

In 2021, we secured a spot in the Substack Local program and learned how to leverage newsletters to power local journalism.

We then joined the Facebook Accelerator to gather insights on how digital tools can be used to enhance the examiner’s reader experience. (And hopefully generate much-needed revenue in the process of investing more in a small team of journalists.)

At the same time, we joined The Trust Project initiative earlier this year. The program has spurred us to incorporate more transparency and best practices into our processes, especially in terms of strengthening public trust in digital journalism.

And sorry to fill in the lead, but that’s how headlines help writers at length, a Google News initiative designed to help independent publishers improve the sustainability of their organizations. became one of 25 local news organizations selected for the program sponsored by

Taking the steps the program calls for feels like the final building block to the rebuilding we’ve been working on for the past two and a half years.

Details are not sexy. That said, we’re not going to bore you with management options you’ve seen in our CMS or CRM, or any other jarring alphabet soup of business jargon.

But the steps you were taking affect you.

Despite our small business start-up vibe and grassroots culture, we’ve been around for 15 years. The way to survive at least another 15 years is to modernize your operations. And that modernization will enable us to create better products across print and digital local news platforms such as newspapers, websites, newsletters and social media.

Anyway, if you want to know a little more about the program sponsored by the Google News Initiative, check out this link.

Program sustainability audits are facilitated through the good guys at Local Independent Online News Publishers, better known as LION.

A professional journalism association for independent news publishers, it has played a pivotal role in recent years in helping small outlets like ours survive the tsunami of challenges wrought by industry turmoil. did.

So, with all that in mind, thank you LION, thank you Google (but I have very mixed feelings about you guys, but politely speaking, when you look at the gift horse straight in your mouth , tried to kill many of us, but throw some bones at the old dog) and most importantly, thank you to all our readers for enthusiastically supporting our local news mission I will.

You were here for multiple reasons.

There is a free partial digital access newsletter option if you would like to join from here. Or if you would like to support her Examiner as a member and still get full access and benefits, click this link.

