Data Doctor: Google Chrome vs Microsoft Edge





For most of us, the browser is the most used program on our computer, so it’s important to choose the one that best suits your needs. Data Doctors’ Ken Colburn analyzes them.

Q: I’ve used Google Chrome as my default browser for years, how does it compare to Microsoft Edge?

A: For most of us, the browser is the most used program on our computer, with an average of 7 hours of use per day, so it’s important to choose the one that best suits your needs.

Globally, Chrome is the most used browser with over 65% market share. The second closest browser is Apple’s Safari with just over 19%, followed by Microsoft Edge with just over 4%.

In the US, it’s a little closer, with Chrome at just under 51%, Safari at just over 34%, and Edge at just over 6%.

When Edge was introduced in 2015, it was slow, lacked many features, and had various compatibility issues.

Microsoft abandoned its attempt to provide its own browser technology in 2020 when it switched to rebuilding the Edge browser using Chromium code.

extension

The advantage of using the most popular browsers is the increased options for add-ons and plugins that extend functionality.

The good news when comparing Chrome and Edge in this regard is that both are built with the same code, so everything in the Chrome Web Store is also available for Edge users.

The first time you visit the Chrome Web Store using Edge, you’ll see a blue banner at the top with an option to allow extensions from other stores that you have to click, followed by[許可]A button appears.

Microsoft also has its own add-ons website.

speed and memory

Both of these browsers perform well in the speed category, but most test sites show Edge to be faster than Chrome.

If you tend to open a lot of tabs, this could be a big advantage, as all the tests I’ve seen show Edge uses less memory per tab than Chrome Insufficient working memory can slow down operations.

search engine

Of course, the default search engine for each browser is Google in Chrome and Bing in Edge, but both browsers let you easily change your default search engine, so that’s no reason to avoid Edge.

Device usability and sync

Both browsers work on just about any device you own, including your smartphone, but Edge is not available on Chrome OS.You have a Chromebook and want to be able to sync your bookmarks, history, etc. If so, Chrome is for you.

stack tabs

One of the unique features of the Edge browser is the ability to stack tabs on the left side of the browser instead of just at the top. To enable vertical tabs, click the tab action menu icon just before the first tab in the top left corner of the Edge browser.

This approach to viewing open web pages is very attractive and a little easier to scan.

Import Chrome data

It wouldn’t hurt to try Edge, but importing browser data and extensions from Chrome first would probably be a better test.

Ken Colburn is the founder and CEO of Data Doctors Computer Services. Ask technical questions on Facebook or Twitter.

Like WTOP on Facebook, follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to join the conversation about this and other articles.

Sign up here to get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox.

2022 WTOP. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users residing within the European Economic Area.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://wtop.com/tech/2022/11/data-doctors-google-chrome-vs-microsoft-edge/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos