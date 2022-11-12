Is bounce rate a Google ranking factor?





Google searchers have consistently made it clear that they do not use Google Analytics data to rank websites.

But there is a discrepancy between what Google says and what SEO believes.

Despite Google’s official statement, some search marketers continue to believe that bounce rate is somehow a ranking factor.

why do they believe this? Are the claims against Google’s official statement valid?

Does Google use bounce rate to rank web pages?

The Claim: Bounce Rate as a Ranking Factor

As recently as Q3 2021, the myth that bounce rate is a ranking factor has been entrenched by recognized and respected resources.

MOZ founder Rand Fishkin tweeted in May 2020, “…Google ranks websites using (relative) bounce rate (or pretty close).”

Twitter screenshot, June 2022

Backlinko published an article on bounce rate (June 2020) stating, “Bounce rate can be used as a Google ranking factor.”

They cite industry research they have conducted and claim to have found a correlation between first page Google rankings and bounce rate.

Screenshot from Backlinko.com, June 2022

Later that year, Semrush bolstered this claim in December 2020, stating that “bounce rate is an important ranking factor.”

They provided no evidence to support their claims.

Screenshot from Semrush.com, June 2022

HubSpot has included bounce rate in the “All 200 ranking factors” summary of Google’s known ranking factors cheat sheet in July 2021.

Bounce rate is included as two factors, “site-level factor” and “user interaction”, but there is no evidence to support that claim.

Hubspot.com screenshot, June 2022

So let’s look at the evidence.

The Evidence: Bounce Rate as a Ranking Factor

In “How Search Works,” Google says:

Google search screenshot, June 2022

The ambiguity here has led to a lot of speculation about the “interaction data” Google uses to inform its machine learning systems.

Some marketers believe that “interaction data” includes bounce rate.

They use several studies to support this hypothesis.

The Backlinko study above ran a subset of domains from their own data set through Alexa to determine time spent on the entire site.

They found that the average time spent on the site for Google first page results was 2.5 minutes.

Screenshot from Backlinko.com, June 2022

This study makes it clear that:

“Please note that we do not imply a direct relationship between time spent on site and higher rankings.

Of course, Google may use things like time on site and bounce rate as ranking signals (although I previously denied that). Or it could be the fact that quality content keeps people engaged. Therefore, long site dwell times are a byproduct of high-quality content as measured by Google.

Since this is a correlation study, it is impossible to judge from our data alone. “

In reply to a comment, Brian Dean confirmed that this study doesn’t actually look at bounce rate (or pageviews).

Screenshot from Backlinko.com, June 2022

The Backlinko study that supposedly found a correlation between first page Google ranking and bounce rate did not look at bounce rate.

Rand Fishkin said that Google uses relative bounce rates to rank websites, and in 2016 he spoke with Andrey Lipattsev, Senior Search Quality Strategist at Google Ireland on this topic.

Rand describes a test he was running where he asked people to search, clicked on the 7th result, and watched what happened to that page’s ranking for that query for 24 hours. did.

The results were inconclusive.

After 7-8 tests, the ranking improved by a day or two. Rand said the ranking didn’t change in her four to five tests.

Andrey believes that social mentions, links and tweets (basically links) are likely to temporarily push Google away until it can be proven that the “noise” is irrelevant to the user’s intentions. I answered.

Both Backlinko’s research and Rand’s experiment helped shape the bounce rate myth. However, the study did not examine bounce rates, and Rand’s experiment did not prove a causal relationship between user behavior and rankings.

Does Bounce Rate Affect Search Ranking?

For over a decade, Google has said that bounce rate is not a ranking factor.

“Google Analytics is not used at all for search quality rankings.” – Matt Cutts, Google Search Central, February 2, 2010.

“…we don’t use analytics or bounce rates in our search rankings.” – Gary Illyes, Webmaster Trends Analyst at Google, Twitter, May 13, 2015.

“I think there’s a bit of a misconception that when it comes to website rankings, you’re looking at things like bounce rate in analytics, but that’s definitely not the case.” – John Mueller, Webmaster Trends Analyst at Google, Webmaster Central Office Hour, June 12, 2022.

Why Google Doesn’t Use Bounce Rate as a Ranking Factor

There are technical, logical, and economic reasons why Google is unlikely to use bounce rate as a ranking factor.

This can be summarized by looking at three main facts:

Bounce rate measurement. Not all websites use Google Analytics. Bounce rate is easy to manipulate. What does bounce rate measure?

A lot of confusion about bounce rate can be cleared up if people understand what bounce rate actually measures.

Bounce rate is a Google Analytics metric that is the percentage of single page sessions (no secondary hits) to your site divided by the total number of sessions.

Image Creator, June 2022

Marketers often misinterpret this metric to mean that the web page is not giving the user what they were looking for.

However, a bounce means that no measurable event (secondary hit) occurred.

Technically speaking, Google has no idea how long a user has been on a page without a second hit.

If a user reads a web page for 2.5 minutes (as Backlinko’s research found it correlates with page rank) and then exits, it counts as a bounce because the user didn’t send subsequent hits to GA.

So keep in mind that bounce rate doesn’t necessarily indicate a bad user experience.

Users may click to read the results and leave because their query is satisfied. This is a successful search and it doesn’t make sense for Google to penalize users.

This is why the Backlinko study looking at page time does not support the claim that bounce rate is a ranking factor.

[Discover:] Insights into other Google ranking factors.

Not all websites use Google Analytics

Google Analytics is a widely used analytics tool, but not all websites use it.

If Google used bounce rate as a ranking factor, it would have to treat websites with and without GA codes differently.

If a website without a GA code isn’t ranking well in bounce rate, you theoretically have more freedom to publish whatever content you like.

If this is true, it would be illogical for marketers to use GA codes.

As you can see, Google Analytics is a “freemium” service. Most businesses use the service for free, but large businesses pay a monthly fee for more advanced features.

The paid version is called GA 360 and prices start at $150,000 per year.

There are currently 24,235 companies using GA 360.

This equates to $3,635,250,000 per year (at the low end).

It is not in Google’s financial interest to use bounce rate as a ranking factor.

Bounce rate is easy to manipulate

Some of you may not be convinced yet.

In your daily practice, you may have noticed a correlation between improved average position and decreased bounce rate.

Bounce rate and average rankings may be correlated, but they are not dependent on each other.

What happens when you increase your bounce rate? Will the rankings return to their original positions?

Bounce rates are easy to manipulate, so you can try this experiment yourself.

You should increase or decrease the bounce rate for this test while comparing the average position of search queries over time.

Note that the bounce rate is sessions with zero secondary hits / all sessions.

So all you need to do to lower your bounce rate is send the second hit.

You can add a second pageview event using Google Tag Manager.

Do not make any other changes inside or outside the page. Graph average rankings over a 3-month period.

Then remove this extra pageview tag.

Did your average ranking increase or decrease as your bounce rate changed?

Below is a graph of a simplified version of this study on my own site. No correlation between bounce rate and average position.

Image Creator, June 2022 Our Verdict: Bounce Rate Definitely Isn’t A Ranking Factor

No, bounce rate is not a Google ranking factor. Bounce rate is not a reliable measure of web page relevance. Google has repeatedly stated that it does not use this for ranking.

With industry giants such as Rand and Backlinko focusing on bounce rate as a ranking factor, the confusion is understandable.

Experts have tested this user signal with different results.

Some experiments may show a correlation between bounce rate and SERP rankings in certain situations.

Other experiments haven’t done it, but people refer to it as proof.

“Confirmed ranking factors” require a high degree of evidence. No one has proven causality.

Even if you read credible sources, SEO should take care of this.

SEO is complicated. Googlers and industry experts love to joke that the answer to all SEO questions is “it depends”.

We are all looking for ways to explain SERP success. However, we should avoid jumping to conclusions. People will then invest resources to improve unverified metrics.

Featured Image: Paulo Bobita/Search Engine Journal

