How Poseidon Ocean Systems turned international when domestic opportunities dried up





Poseidon Ocean Systems has found a way to commercialize new technology globally during the COVID-19 pandemic.

After the vendor repeatedly ignored her feedback and requests for product improvements, Heather Clarke and her husband (and co-founder) decided to build a unique solution for salmon fisheries requiring high-quality technology. Did.

They looked into startup funding programs but ran into another problem. Most capital was not allowed to be used for materials.

But building new aquaculture technology is easier said than done. The Poseidon Ocean Systems team needed to conduct a solution feasibility study, build a prototype, and bring the product to market. Poseidon has done all of this against the backdrop of federal regulatory changes that significantly reduce customer investment in new solutions.

In an interview with BetaKit, Clarke described Poseidons’ journey, how they stumbled upon the big opportunity, and how they managed the process of bringing the two products to market globally.

Having a co-founder is like being married (no, really)

Heather, who is from Toronto, met her husband, Matt, who is from BC, while living in Vancouver. After getting together, they decided to move to Vancouver Island to be closer to the water because they love the outdoors.

Both had full-time jobs, but they started their first business on Granville Island. A boat charter business for wakeboarding enthusiasts. Matt drove the boat from his Coast Guard experience and Heather coached new wakeboarders.

That was how we ate our cake, too, said Heather.

They then bought a house on a 20-acre farm on Vancouver Island and started a second business there. It’s running a farm (Heather said she has cows, chickens, and pigs). After the couple had a child, they changed course and started a third business. It is a land development company to develop post-closure farmland.

While running a farm and later a land development company, Matt worked full-time in the aquaculture industry and became aware of the operational challenges aquafarmers had. He sees an opportunity, talks to Heather about it, and the two decide to jointly start his Poseidon Ocean Systems as his fourth business, helping salmon farmers keep water clean and fish healthy. built an infrastructure to preserve and ultimately increase the yield of the farm.

According to Heather, Matt is very extroverted and faces business tasks, while she is more introverted and focuses on the organizational elements of the business, such as operations, hiring, and financial planning.

I build a foothold in the business and Matt is the innovative brain behind our new technology. increase.

ocean of opportunity

In the process of raising funds and launching their first production floating cage infrastructure for salmon farming in late 2020, the two realized another opportunity. Salmon farmers not only needed cages, but they also needed aeration to keep their farms free of algae and an oxygen supply to keep the water quality high for the fish. At the time, Poseidon was reselling some equipment for this purpose, but it wasn’t doing the job properly. I said I didn’t hear you.

Heather and Matt tried to raise money to build their own product, but found a strong current fighting them. In December 2020, shortly after Heather closed the company’s first round of capital, the Department of Fisheries and Oceans (DFO) announced that it was revoking its fishing permits in the Discovery Islands off the coast of Vancouver. Salmon farming business.

Essentially, all capital froze overnight as a result of that announcement, Heather said. As a technology provider in your industry, you’re the first on the cutting board when it comes to how to cut your cash outlay for the year. They couldn’t invest in new technology.

Many funding programs are only for salaries, Heather said, so hardware development can be a hurdle when trying to commercialize a product without access to funding for materials.

A few months later, in May 2021, Heather received some great news. Poseidon was recognized and awarded in Innovate BC’s 1st Annual Aquaculture Innovation Awards. Even better, the award included $150,000 in capital that could be used for materials, which Heather says will be used for her Flowpressor, a product that significantly improves aeration in fish farms. used to fund production.

Raghwa Gopal, President and CEO of Innovate BC, said: “With innovation at the forefront, industries like aquaculture can deliver advances that benefit communities and economies.”

In summer 2021, Poseidon was selected for the Innovate BC Fast Pilot Program in partnership with the National Research Council of Canada’s Industrial Research Assistance Program (NRC IRAP). This included additional capital that Heather said was used to build his Oxypressor, his second product to help oxygenate farm water. These new products gave Heather and Matt the idea of ​​selling a complete solution to salmon farmers around the world.

Salmon farms around the world use square cages or circular cages. Poseidon makes a square cage, so international expansion plans include markets using this kind of product for now. increase.

Within Canada, Poseidon can service two sides of Canada from its offices on Vancouver Island, Vancouver on one end and Atlantic Canada on the other. Heather said the new products the company has brought to market are part of a larger push to international expansion, with nearly half of the company’s revenue coming from outside of Canada.

“We are very excited about the success of Poseidon’s sustainable aquaculture innovation, especially when it comes to entering the global market,” said Gopal. “Expanding their business into overseas markets not only provides exposure to potential new customers, but market diversification also helps create a safety net for revenue streams.”

Photo courtesy of Poseidon Ocean Systems.

