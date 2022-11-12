Google lets you pay for Spotify Premium outside the Play Store





Google is expanding its User Choice Billing (UCB) pilot program, with Spotify among the first participants. Now, the music platform’s customers can set up payment for services outside of Google’s Play Store.

Back in March, Google launched the program by partnering with Spotify to allow people to use different payment options. UCB was first available to users in Japan, Australia, and some European countries. Google responded positively, [feedback]” from the first round (opens in a new tab). In the coming weeks, Spotify will roll out third-party payment options to Android users only, allowing them to choose how they pay for their premium subscriptions.

open and fair platform

After the rollout, those who want to subscribe to Spotify Premium will see another option to use the platform’s own service instead (opens in a new tab). The main difference so far is that while Google can track subscriptions, Spotify’s billing service can’t. Everything else is normal. Enter your credit card information and complete the payment.

Google is currently allowing other non-gaming apps on the Play Store to enroll in the UCB Pilot Program (opens in new tab). Developers must follow certain UX guidelines created by Google (opens in a new tab) that detail how features are implemented. Looking at the guidelines, developers should include an information and billing selection page whenever a user attempts to purchase a service. The displayed price must also be centered beforehand.

The full list of UCB participants is unknown, but we do know that dating app Bumble will soon join the program “in some countries” [within] the next few months. ”

Spotify defends UCB by calling the program a “Google [allowing] More Choices and Competition” available on the Play Store.The company says the app has thrived and that “users [the free service] Ability to subscribe and buy directly [on the] app. “

We asked Google what specifically they wanted to achieve with UCB and why gaming apps are currently excluded from the program. This story will be updated with any replies.

The future of the app store

When it comes to Apple and its popular App Store, we strongly doubt that users will see anything remotely like UCB. Apple has made it very clear that they don’t like third-party payment options on the App Store. Recently, Telegram was forced to crack down on iOS users creating paid posts. And then there’s his 2021 legal battle with Apple and Epic Games after Apple removed Fortnite from the App Store for similar conduct.

However, sometimes change is inevitable. The Open Markets Act is an antitrust bill intended to prevent both Google and Apple from “engaging in conduct that is detrimental to their competitors.” Google seems to be trying to do better, but it remains to be seen whether or when Apple will do the same.

