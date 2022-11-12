Google Pixel Buds Pro BT, ANC Great Earbuds (Review)





The new Google Pixel Buds Pro BT (Bluetooth), ANC (noise canceling) earbuds are not only a great value at $299, they are also one of the sweetest sounds we’ve heard, and many more It puts expensive earphones to shame.The colors are charcoal, fog and lemongrass.

It is not possible to objectively test the frequency characteristics of in-ear earphones. Use a series of test tracks to practice low, middle, and high notes. In our opinion, it has a neutral sound signature (good) that handles mountains of bass and bright vocals well.

Australian Review: Google Pixel Buds Pro Price $299 Manufacturer Google Product Page Warranty 2 Years Country of Manufacture About China Google is an American company most commonly known as a search engine. The company is best known as a search engine and derives most of its revenue from advertising, but it also has a presence in Made By Google Hardware.

Use Fail (below expectations), Pass (meet expectations), Exceed (exceed expectations or be a class leader) for many of the following: We sometimes give a Pass (Possible) rating that isn’t as good as it should be, and a Pass + rating to show that it’s good, but never completely over.

Click most images to enlarge.

First Impression Pass+

This is Google Style’s white ceramic-like USB-C/Qi charging case (with reset button) and medium-height buds. It comes with S/M/L eartips (11/12/13mm) and has a seal test on the app to help you choose the best fit.

It’s a closed-back design, but it has vents that help widen the soundstage.

Comfort Pass+

The buds fit well and stay in the ears despite the lack of wing tips. Google has a sensor that can actively measure ear canal pressure and vent as needed. When tested with 8 hours of continuous use, it took 7.6 hours before needing a charge. These are among the more comfortable ones we tested, but at 6.2g each, they’re slightly heavier than their competitors.

Although it has IPX4 sweat resistance, we do not recommend using it for sports due to the lack of stabilizing fins.

battery pass+

Battery life is 7/20+ hours (earbuds/case) with ANC on and 11/31 ANC off. USB-C charging time is less than 80 minutes (5V/1A/5W), about 120 minutes with Qi. 5 minutes gives you about 1 hour of listening time.

sound pass+

Featuring large 11mm drivers, it produces well-controlled bass, flat mids and highs with relatively low distortion. A neutral sound signature can be controlled by a full EQ that downloads settings to the earbuds.

Out of the box, I’ve tested it in a few genres and it’s pretty good, but the EQ makes a big difference. 4kHz boost). Or adjust the EQ lows (<40Hz), mids, highs and highs. Excellent and the EQ is the secret sauce that makes it perform better than most of its competitors.

As with all closed-back earphones, the soundstage resides in your head, but Dolby Atmos content extends it with 3D spatial and 2D horizontal sound object placement.

There is a volume EQ that adjusts the volume according to the volume, and the lower the volume, the better.

Latency path+

These are fine for sub-200ms video lip-syncing, but forget about games.

Bluetooth BT 5.0 pass

Support multipoint pairing and fast pairing, mono listening.

However, it only supports SBC and AAC (without aptX), which can be a big problem for audiophiles. This is logical as the Pixel 6 and 7 lack Qualcomm SoC and aptX support.

It has BT Find my Buds feature.

ANC Exceed

ANC is a combination of passive (correct fit) and active noise cancellation. A proper fit (ear seal check) blocks deep rumble and general chatter. Little sound leakage.

Ambient Sound Path+

It picks up your surroundings very well with the external mic and you can have a conversation without removing it.

empty-handed pass

Call quality is average, noise cancellation is limited, but overall, it’s free most of the time.

Touch Controls No Voice Prompts Pass+ Activate MusicPhone One Tap Play/Pause Answer Call Double Tap Next Track Reject Call Triple Tap Previous Track Tap and Hold Swipe before Toggling ANC/Transparency Mode Increase volume Swipe back Decrease volume Decrease volume Say “Hey, Google” request or inquiry

With one bud, you lose control of your phone.

Google Assistant Get out of my head – Pass

Naturally, it has the Google Assistant on board, always in listening mode.

Other features

Transcription mode allows you to listen to the audio in over 80 translated languages ​​on your earphones and hear the transcription on your phone.

Right in-ear detection for single buds.

CyberShacks View – Google Pixel Buds Pro BT, ANC are an excellent purchase

Google finally has a formula for decent ANC, great music quality, long battery life, and great comfort and style. It now features competitive $299 earbuds.

My daily drive is the $399 Sennheiser Momentum 3 Sennheiser True Wireless Momentum 3 BT/ANC Earphones (Review and Update) (mainly for the music quality). The Google Pixel Buds Pro are tempting, but the Momentums are worth the extra $100.

By the way, the Sony WF-1000XM4 are amazing BT, and the $389 ANC earbuds (long review) are very good, but lack the Qualcomm aptX codec.

Meets or exceeds these excellent buds when compared to:

I strongly advocate Qualcomm aptX codecs (Sennheiser and Jabra).

Evaluation description

Features: 85 has everything except Qualcomm, aptX

Value: Shows excellent value in 95 zones

Performance: 90% excellent battery life, fast and Qi charging, excellent sound signature

Ease of use: 85 requires setup and the app can be a little tricky

Design: 85 typical Google style

Google Pixel Buds Pro BT, ANC Earbuds $299

Pros Excellent ANC Decent flat customizable EQ based on balanced sound signature Excellent bass and bright vocals Multipoint and fast pair Cons SBC and ANC codecs aptX or no adaptation Not very suitable for active sports use Is not

