Google Covers Commercial Spyware Targeting Millions of Samsung Smartphones





Google’s Project Zero team, which finds and analyzes zero-day security vulnerabilities, reveals that an unknown commercial surveillance firm has developed spyware that exploits three vulnerabilities unique to Samsung smartphones with Exynos SoCs. Did. Project Zero obtained an exploit chain sample in 2020 and reported three vulnerabilities to Samsung. The phone maker then released patches for these vulnerabilities in March 2021. Samsung users should ensure that their mobile devices are running his SMR- (Samsung Mobile Security)-MAR-2021 or later to prevent catastrophic intrusions by spyware utilizing this exploit chain. .

Spyware created by commercial surveillance firms is often sold to political dissidents and state actors who may deploy malicious software in targeted attacks against foreign adversaries. Earlier this year, Google published an analysis of spyware named “Hermit” developed by RCS Labs. His NSO Group, a spyware maker, has also been frequently featured in news of Pegasus spyware found on at least nine of his phones owned by members of the US State Department. This kind of commercial spyware is very powerful and often utilizes multiple zero-day vulnerabilities. His chain of spyware exploits targeting Samsung phones is no exception.

The Samsung Galaxy S10 lineup Project Zero analyzed this exploit chain and found that an app with a malicious payload could deliver that payload outside the security sandbox containing the app, facilitating attacks on the operating system. It turns out there is. Such attacks can compromise infected devices and turn them into spying devices without the owner’s knowledge. However, the samples analyzed by Google did not contain the final payload, so we do not know exactly what the spyware leveraging this exploit chain does.

The vulnerability utilized in the exploit chain is specific to mobile phones with Samsung’s Exynos SoC (system on chip) running kernel 4.14.113. His Samsung devices that fit this description at the time Project Zero discovered the exploit chain included the A50 and A51, as well as the Galaxy S10 lineup. A caveat for this device list is that his Samsung phones in the Galaxy S family sold in the US are powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon SoC. However, regardless of whether the SoC is powering the user’s Samsung phone, the user’s device should be safe from this exploit chain as long as it keeps up with security he updates.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://hothardware.com/news/google-blows-cover-commercial-spyware-targeting-millions-samsung-phones The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos