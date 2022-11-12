How to Estimate Software Development Budget to Avoid Overpaying

Five Mistakes in Software Development Budget Planning

How to estimate an IT project budget

In 2020, Panorama Consulting Group tracked the results of 250 ERP projects. The company found that, in 38% of cases, teams exceeded their planned expenses by an average of 66%. This is 42% more than in 2019. The figures illustrate the importance of estimating a software development budget correctly. In practice, there are five typical mistakes hindering cost planning. Let’s see what an entrepreneur should consider to do things right.

What determines the cost of a project?

In order to ensure that a software development project is in line with its target budget, it is necessary to identify costs sensibly. Expenses can be planned and spontaneous.

Software size

The larger software is, the more time and effort it takes to develop it. In terms of size, products are conventionally divided into three categories:

Simple software products

Such a product has one or two primary functions at its core. It consists of five screens or web pages and is not integrated with third-party services. The representatives of this group are task scheduling and messaging apps. For example, Yo – a single-button app for sending messages – initially had only one function and was built within eight hours. Developing simple products takes up to 3-5 months.

Medium-sized software

It contains 3-6 primary functions and can be integrated with third-party systems. Online booking platforms, online delivery services, and simple websites fall into this category. The development of such a project lasts 6-9 months.

Large programs

Large software offers six or more functions and involves integrations with internal and external systems. For example, a complex online store website can include various additional functions: chatbots, cashback services, item reviews and ratings, and so on. A custom software development company needs more than nine months to build such a system. The larger a product is, the more money has to be paid for its implementation.

Product complexity

The more complex logic an app has, the more difficult it is to develop, check for bugs, and deploy it. There are challenges traced at three levels:

complex functions imposed by complicated business rules;

technical complexity of software, which requires non-standard technologies and tools to implement it;

complex design , which means that a UX/UI specialist has to think through a simple and intuitive user journey for a large app.

The type and number of platforms

A platform for software also affects project cost estimation and budgeting because apps for Android, iOS, and the web are developed using different programming languages, tools, and technologies. Therefore, if both a web app and its mobile version are needed, it is worth discussing this with developers before the project starts.

The type of software project

A business usually reaches out to a software outsourcing company in order to:

build a digital product from scratch (a mobile or web app);

modernize their legacy app;

integrate their newly built system with existing corporate ones;

migrate their IT infrastructure to the cloud, and so on.

The implementation of such projects presupposes different software development teams, tech stacks, tools, and development time. The combination of these parameters impacts the sum of expenses.

The number of specialists

When the size, complexity, and type of a project are determined, it’s time to decide on human resources. It is necessary to select specialists who are able to resolve the tasks set and find out how many experts should participate in providing custom software development services to complete the project within schedule.

A project manager, developers, and QA engineers compose the basis of any team. Successful completion of a large significant project may also require the following specialists:

business analysts;

UX/UI designers;

IT architects;

DevOps engineers;

database specialists;

security experts.

Not only the number of experts involved but also the level of their professionalism affects a software development budget. The labor of Junior employees costs less than that of Middle and Senior specialists. The composition of a software development team, development schedule, and project budget are planned during the Discovery phase.

Reasons for incorrect project cost estimation

Now, let’s figure out why project budget expectations do not always match the final cost.

Reason 1. A customer’s wrong assumptions

A business owner might be unaware of all aspects of software outsourcing companies’ SDLC or pricing policies. Customers are usually guided by the prices of off-the-shelf products available on the market.

The cost of custom app development is higher because programmers implement a unique business functionality that will improve the customer company’s processes and create huge benefits for it.

However, this reason is not critical. The real project cost becomes clear to a customer when a team delivers a software development project plan with explanations for each expense item.

Reason 2. A lack of clear product vision

A customer does not always have a clear vision of the product they want. They might know that they need an app but are not sure about its objectives, what it should look like, or what user challenges it should resolve.

This situation makes software development budget planning more complicated. It’s not clear what features to implement in the app. New requirements can appear in the course of work. Since the target audience is unknown, the developed program can contain functions that will never be used. Hence money is wasted.

In order to prevent all this from happening, a business analyst works on a project. This specialist explores the target audience and market trends, collects product requirements, and prepares the scope of work for a software development team, which is the basis of a project. Here, the goal is to make sure that the customer makes more profit with fewer expenses on custom software development services.

Reason 3. Unplanned risks

Specialists always giving a hundred and ten percent, tasks resolved within the estimated time, employees never taking sick leaves or resigning – all this is not realistic.

That’s why savvy project managers analyze possible risks, assess how potential problems can affect the cost, and form a financial cushion that will secure the team against unexpected events.

However, there are situations that neither the customer nor the supplier can foresee. For example, it was planned to use a third-party service to create a product, but at the end of the project, it turns out that the service owner increased the cost. In this case, the customer and the contractor forge a compromise.

Reason 4. Project complexity and duration

A unique and complex product that has no analogs in the market is more difficult to plan and implement. Such actions as conducting marketing research, working on requirements, and estimating possible functions are needed.

It is likely that, in the course of searching for the best solutions, a software development project plan will need adjustments. When a customer knows that they will change their requirements, they allocate more money for additional expenses.

A budget with a margin is also formed for long-term projects belonging to sectors with a rapidly changing market. Features that were relevant at the start of development may become obsolete in a year. When a customer changes their requirements, developers have to adjust the project estimate, which entails new expenses.

Reason 5. Software maintenance costs not taken into account

An IT project is not limited to programming. It is necessary to monitor the functioning of the software, eliminate disruptions and errors, and track system performance – in other words, maintain and support the product after it enters the market. Tech support costs are included in the software development budget and discussed with the customer before the project starts.

Conclusion

A detailed estimate is a key to the successful implementation of projects. Estimation of a software development budget and requirements forms the foundation of work planning. With the help of this plan, a project manager monitors adherence to the work schedule, manages their team, and fights risks.

Errors in software development budget planning can be eliminated by conducting a Discovery phase. At this stage, the team discusses product goals and business challenges, identifies functional and non-functional requirements, and conducts marketing research to study the target audience and competitors, if needed. Also, the Discovery phase includes development time and cost estimation and preparation of project documentation (Vision & Scope, SRS, etc.). After all, thorough preparation is half the battle.