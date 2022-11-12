Should I use Google One’s VPN on my desktop?





VPN marketplaces are flooded with anonymized data hustlers who want your attention and money. When Google joined the fray with its mobile-only Google One VPN service in October 2020, there were some ripples, but no big ones. But should you use it?

What is a VPN? Why Use a VPN?

A virtual private network, used by many consumers, is a tool for anonymizing data and making the server appear to be in another part of the world. Most VPN providers also encrypt your data to make it resistant to man-in-the-middle (MitM) attacks from snoopers.

What is Google One VPN?

Launched in 2018, Google One is a cloud storage solution similar to Dropbox, Microsoft’s OneDrive, or open source NextCloud. This allows users to rent 100 GB to 2 TB of storage from him for use across the company’s Google Drive, Gmail, and Google Photos products. Google One’s paid plans have a range of other perks, including subscribing to the highest tier of storage (2 TB for $10/month) and access to the Google One VPN as well, disguising live traffic from snoopers. I can. .

Google has been urging users to pay for cloud storage for some time. Including VPN use in the premium Google One tier seems like a good incentive, especially if you’re looking to use one.

Google’s Privacy Commitment

All VPN companies promise privacy and anonymity. They vow never to hand over your details to the FBI, copyright attorneys, or marketers.

Google has a useful support page for clarifying privacy questions about our services. The company says its VPN “protects against hackers on insecure networks such as public Wi-Fi,” and that “hiding your IP address allows others to use your IP address to to make it untraceable.” Continue saying:

VPN by Google One leverages advanced encryption technology to ensure that no one, not even Google, can associate your network traffic with your account or identity. Additionally, network traffic and IP addresses are never logged, nor is Google tracking, recording, or selling your online activity using his VPN connection.

Google claims to do minimal logging to improve the overall experience, debug the service and prevent fraud. This log contains error logs. Number of recent connections to limit concurrent sessions. How often the service was used in the last month.

Is Google One VPN Worth Using on Desktop?

Whether it’s worth subscribing to Google One VPN depends on your use case.

If you need a VPN because you are involved in a political dispute in your home country, no. Google One VPN is only available in 22 countries, none of which could easily be classified as an oppressive police state.

And if you hate being tracked by predatory advertising giants and need a VPN, the answer is the same. Your IP address is her one of the small identifiers. Most legitimate online activity takes place in the browser. The world’s most popular browser is created, owned and operated by Google, and a Google account is required to use the VPN. Google is the company that does most of the online tracking, and Google One VPN doesn’t protect you or your browser activity from Google itself.

Google’s VPN doesn’t let you choose your location, so you can’t bypass geoblocks either.

If you’re using Google’s VPN as a cover to engage in illegal activities, be aware that Google is known to cooperate with authorities and even has a web portal where they can submit requests for user data. .

Is Google One VPN better than the competition?

So how does Google One VPN compare to the competition?

The price is comparable to a standard commercial VPN for 1 month, but with no discount on commitment.Over an average of 3 years, Google One VPN costs about $280 more. Google One VPN is almost unique in the paid VPN field because you can’t choose your server location.Unlike many competitors that accept cryptocurrencies, your payment information and identity are irrevocably tied to your VPN . Some VPN providers, such as Cryptoseal, shut down completely when they were more likely to be legally forced to hand over encryption keys. Some companies withdraw to Google doesn’t seem to do that either. Google often removes products regardless of whether users rate them or not. VPN may be next. Google already knows all about you

If you’re using a Google account (which you should be using if you’re using a VPN), Google already knows everything about you. I know where you live, where you work and who you talk to. It reads and sometimes restricts your private documents. It knows all about your web history and your darkest desires. I’m not entirely sure who this VPN is aimed at, but it’s certainly not for people who really care about their privacy. Anyone who wants to keep private should avoid Google.

