Leveraging 3D culture technology to cost-effectively produce cell-based beef and pork fat





The plant-based meat category has exploded in recent years. Grand View Research, he values ​​the global market in 2021 at $5.6 billion and expects it to expand at a very healthy CAGR of 19.3% through 2030.

At the same time, global meat consumption is steadily increasing and is expected to double by 2050. Questions about the taste, texture and visual quality of plant-based meats persist.

According to Berlin-based Cultimate Foods, many consumers are unsatisfied with the meat alternatives currently available and do not want to compromise on taste and texture. However, start-ups have seen a huge opportunity to win over taste via hybrid products that combine plant-based proteins with cell-based ingredients such as cultured fat.

Fat: A Real Gap That Must Be Filled

Cultimate Foods was founded this year by co-CEOs George Zheleznyi and Eugenia Sagu and CTO Oskar Latyshev.

Zheleznyi previously co-founded and served as CFO of plant-based meat brand Greenwise in Russia. Last year, he left his Greenwise for good, and after a brief hiatus, began diligently planning his next venture.

Along with ProVeg Incubator alumnus Sagu (both entrepreneurs were part of the 2019 cohort), Zheleznyi began conceiving and testing those ideas while talking to industry experts. The topic of fat came up in many conversations, but it turned out to be a real gap that needed to be filled, Zheleznyi told FoodNavigator.

Both come from the plant-based world and have complementary skills as co-founders. Eugenia studies German law and management. I have a strong background in entrepreneurship and finance, with a strong focus on fundraising and business relationships.

Cultimate Foods develops farmed pork and beef fats for hybrid plant-based products. GettyImages/Martina_L

The name Cultimate Foods was chosen after a long process of brainstorming. After pitching a few options, the co-founders asked others for feedback.

Zheleznyi explained that the winner was Cultimate, which resonated with Cultivate(d). Given the friend and partmate that stands for camaraderie, the message is that we are a food tech company close to the consumer. We make products that consider animals, the environment, and health.

Patent-pending 3D culture technology

Cultimate Foods develops farmed pork and beef fats. Innovative alternative fat ingredients bring the taste and texture of real meat to hybrid plant-based products.

By leveraging cellular farming technology, the start-up is able to grow real fat cells without harming animals. That’s why it works, the startup points out.

While there are already fat substitutes on the market, Cultimates fat is unique in that it replicates the structure of animal adipose tissue. I am using a technical approach.

According to Cultimate Foods, many consumers aren’t satisfied with the meat alternatives currently available and don’t want to compromise on taste and texture.Is cultured fat the solution? GettyImages/pjohnson1

We were told that this technology sets us apart from other cultured fat startups in the cell-based field. can be obtained and manufactured in a cost-effective manner, Zheleznyi explained.

Cultimate secures pre-seed funding

Today, the biotech startup announced it has secured $700,000 in a pre-seed funding round. The round was led by early-stage investor Big Idea Ventures, food awareness organization ProVeg International, and German early-stage investment fund Realum.cloud.

The funding will allow the company to fully validate its cultured fat production solution and prepare for the pilot phase. To that end, the company is actively working with biotech companies and looks forward to expanding such cooperation.

main goal [of this investment] It’s about reaching the pilot stage, Zheleznyi told the publication. We’re expanding our research and development team and accelerating partnerships with biotech companies to prepare the technology for large-scale pilot production in 2023. doing.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foodnavigator.com/Article/2022/11/11/3d-cultivation-tech-leveraged-to-produce-cell-based-beef-and-pork-fat-cost-effectively The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos